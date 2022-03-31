Elevate Your Everyday Life With Moroccanoil’s New Body Care

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Living luxuriously! How about we upgrade some of the products in your bathroom? When it comes to items you use every day, like soaps and lotions, we believe it's 100% worth opting for higher-quality products. Don't think that means you have to spend hundreds though!

Moroccanoil recently dropped three new products in its Body Collection : a hand wash, a body lotion and a shower gel. All three are rich in antioxidants and infused with the brand's specialty, argan oil. Each one is also paraben-free, mineral oil-free and sulfate-free. The bottles are also all recyclable!

These products all come in six different Moroccan-inspired fragrances to seriously make every use feel like a relaxing getaway. Your choices are: Fragrance Originale, with notes of spicy amber and sweet florals; Bergamote Fraȋche, with notes of Italian bergamot, lemon oil and peppermint; Ambre Noir, with notes of coastal amber, Egyptian geranium, white cardamom and cinnamon leaf; Oud Minéral, with notes of Mediterranean sea salt, petitgrain and charred cedarwood; Spa du Maroc, with notes of black currant absolute Zanzibar clove and wild patchouli; and Ambiance de Plage, with notes of gardenia petals, shredded coconut and pineapple leaf.

Learn more below!

Hand Wash

Moroccanoil

If the past couple of years have taught Us anything, it's that hydrating hand soap is so important. This one not only has argan oil, but also skin-favorite ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Keep your hands clean and happy — and smelling incredible!

Pick out your favorite fragrance and grab a Hand Wash for just $20 at Moroccanoil!

Body Lotion

Moroccanoil

We're picky about body lotions. Some are heavy and sticky, while others feel like they're doing nothing at all. This lotion manages to crush the game in both texture and results. It's lightweight and absorbs quickly, but it has ingredients like tsubaki oil and evening primrose to moisturize skin, along with aloe leaf extract for a refreshing effect with every application!

Pick out your favorite fragrance and grab a Body Lotion for just $28 at Moroccanoil!

Shower Gel

Moroccanoil

Turn your shower into a sensorial oasis with this rich body wash. It lathers up beautifully, aiming to cleanse the skin while also moisturizing, improving elasticity and balancing texture and tone. Sometimes it's hard to convince ourselves to get up off the couch to take a shower, but this shower gel definitely provides extra motivation!

Pick out your favorite fragrance and grab a Shower Gel for just $20 at Moroccanoil!

Looking for more? Shop everything else at Moroccanoil here , including amazing hair products!

Looking for other products to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more of our picks below: