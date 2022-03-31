Bucky Brooks goes defense for the Commanders in his latest mock draft

The Washington Commanders could go in several directions with their first-round pick in next month’s 2022 NFL draft. One position we can likely rule out is quarterback.

That leaves wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line and linebacker as realistic options for Washington. If Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton would somehow fall out of the top 10, that should be an easy call for the Commanders as Hamilton is arguably the best overall player in the draft.

Washington has multiple holes and one option for the Commanders could be to aggressively attempt to trade down add some draft capital. Washington lost its third-round pick in the Carson Wentz trade and is also without a fifth-round selection.

Former NFL wide receiver Bucky Brooks, an analyst for NFL.com and co-host of the “Move the Sticks” podcast with Daniel Jeremiah, recently released his latest mock draft and he goes defense for the Commanders at No. 11.

The pick: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

As a five-star talent with the tools to play as a shutdown corner on the island, Stingley could take the Commanders’ defense to the next level if he locks in and performs to his potential.

Talent-wise, Stingley could be the most talented player in the 2022 draft. He was the best defensive back in the country as a true freshman on LSU’s national championship team in 2019. Unfortunately for Stingley, he’s only 10 played a total of 10 games over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner is now considered the top cornerback prospect in the draft, although no one would disagree with a team taking Stingley first. Remember, Stingley has been touted as a top-five pick until his 2021 season.

Stingley would be a good pick for the Commanders as you are betting on the talent. If things work out, he could be one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL for the next decade.