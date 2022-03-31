ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A Comparative Study of Health Disparities in Cervical Cancer Mortality Rates Through Time Between Black and Caucasian Women in Alabama and the US

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2 days ago

Int J Stud Nurs. 2021 Mar;6(1):9-23. doi: 10.20849/ijsn.v6i1.864. Epub 2021 Mar 4. BACKGROUND: The main purpose of this study was to assess changes in cervical cancer mortality rates through time between Black and Caucasian women residing in Alabama and the US. METHODS: Alabama cervical cancer mortality rates (MR), percentage...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Lung cancer screening quick, painless

When we think of preventive medicine and screening for cancer, we often think of mammograms and colonoscopies. These regular diagnostic exams are critical for early detection of breast and colon cancer, and you likely either get them done at your doctor’s recommendation or are at least aware that they often save lives.
CANCER
Bay News 9

New study examines Black cancer patients incomplete treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer center is conducting a study that specifically looks at breast cancer patients in the Black community who aren’t completing their treatments that are vital to saving their lives. According to the National Cancer Institute with the NIH, Black men and women have the...
TAMPA, FL
MedicalXpress

US lung cancer screening linked to earlier diagnosis and better survival

The introduction of lung cancer screening in the US in December 2013 is associated with more patients being diagnosed at an earlier stage and improved survival, finds a study published by The BMJ today. The findings show a 3.9% per year increase in early (stage I) detection of non-small cell...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Health Disparities#Cervical Cancer#Caucasian#Us Baseline#Cdc#Brfss#Linear Trendlines
BBC

Covid-19 pandemic hit outlook for lung cancer patients

The pandemic affected the treatment and prospects of lung cancer patients, a report by the NI Cancer Registry shows. Surgery was down by 40%, affecting an estimated 52 patients, while radiotherapy treatment fell by 27%. While lung cancer numbers have been increasing year on year, there was a reduction during...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Treating colorectal cancer

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about treating colorectal cancer. Cancer inside the colon and cancer inside the rectum often are referred to together as colorectal cancer. Approximately 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Specific lung cancer screening and treatment policies urgently needed to address international disparities in survival

A consensus reached by a lung clinical community within the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership (ICBP), presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC), 30 March-2 April 2022, has highlighted international disparities in management and outcomes of patients with lung cancer in high-income countries, and has provided a roadmap of key actions that should be taken to homogenise practices, help enable earlier diagnosis and offer equitable access to care.  
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy