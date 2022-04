Saint Patrick's Day is a still a few days away, but in just a few hours, some lucky person could end up winning over $ 100-million. The prize up for grabs in Monday night's Powerball jackpot will be at least $ 124-million after no one won Saturday's drawing. The cost of a ticket to play the popular lottery game is just $ 2. The drawing is going to be streamed live online at powerball.com.

LOTTERY ・ 19 DAYS AGO