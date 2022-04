Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have urged people not to attend accident and emergency unless their condition is “urgent or life-threatening”, after the number of Covid patients in the country’s hospitals reached a record for the second day in a row.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued the plea as the number of coronavirus patients in hospital climbed to 2,221 across Scotland.That is an increase of 93 from Monday, with 37 new deaths also reported.🔁A&Es across NHSGGC are very busy. Please only attend if your condition is urgent or life-threatening. Dr Scott Davidson says: "Our hospitals are near capacity and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO