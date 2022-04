However faint the hope may be, any glimmer of peace – or even a brief respite – is welcome in the face of a brutal war that has claimed so many civilian lives, seen atrocities by all parties, and displaced 2 million people from their homes. “Nowhere on Earth”, even in Ukraine, are people more at risk than in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the head of the World Health Organization said this month. Yet as Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, himself from Tigray, noted, the conflict is happening “out of sight and out of mind”.

AFRICA ・ 22 HOURS AGO