Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO