Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2005 TOYOTA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. The suspect — or possibly suspects...
KYIV, Ukraine —Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, says on Facebook that the bodies were removed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says 140 of them have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party. In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters...
BUCHA, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country. In the town of...
Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National Sunday but says his possible participation in the 2022 Masters will be a "game-time decision." The five-time champion on Sunday tweeted that he was traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to continue his "preparation and practice" amid growing speculation about him competing in the tournament, which begins Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped only for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina’s student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment. After hitting all the right notes this season,...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards. In a video message, Zelenskyy delivered a somber message of hope as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian forces who first invaded on Feb. 24. "The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined...
Former President Trump endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) just days after the ex-vice presidential candidate announced her run for Congress. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person…
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here. The award show aired live from the MGM Grand Arena is Las Vegas. Holding the highest number of nominations is Jon Batiste, with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat following. Here is the list of winners so far:. Record of the year:. Album of...
