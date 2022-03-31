ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Watch: CLASSIC REWIND // 2005 TOYOTA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

The 2005 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach had 11 lead changes. Yes, 11....

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine —Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, says on Facebook that the bodies were removed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She says 140 of them have undergone examination by prosecutors and other specialists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country. In the town of...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
Fox News

Tiger Woods heading to Augusta, says playing in 2022 Masters a 'game-time decision'

Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National Sunday but says his possible participation in the 2022 Masters will be a "game-time decision." The five-time champion on Sunday tweeted that he was traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to continue his "preparation and practice" amid growing speculation about him competing in the tournament, which begins Thursday.
GOLF
ABC News

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards. In a video message, Zelenskyy delivered a somber message of hope as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian forces who first invaded on Feb. 24. "The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix Of Long Beach#Rewind#Indycar Series#Ntt
The Hill

Trump endorses Sarah Palin in Alaska special election

Former President Trump endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) just days after the ex-vice presidential candidate announced her run for Congress. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person…
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Grammys 2022: Partial winners list

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here. The award show aired live from the MGM Grand Arena is Las Vegas. Holding the highest number of nominations is Jon Batiste, with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat following. Here is the list of winners so far:. Record of the year:. Album of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy