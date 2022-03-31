Wisconsin DNR: 11th Annual Poetry Contest for 3rd, 4th, & 5th Graders

The Wisconsin DNR is now accepting entries from 3rd, 4th and 5th graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest!. Now in its 11th year, the annual DNR-sponsored contest is designed to raise awareness of the importance of...
MADISON, Wis. — For the fourth consecutive year, spell her as “champion.”. Maya Jadhav, an eighth-grader from Fitchburg, Wisconsin, will represent the state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Jadhav won her fourth consecutive Badger State Spelling Bee on Saturday, defeating 54 other spellers in grades four through eight.
MADISON, Wis (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting children in grades 3-5 to participate in the Air, Air, Everywhere Poetry Contest. The 11th annual DNR-sponsored contest corresponds with May being Clean Air Month. Each entry must be an original creation by the youthful lyricist,...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Three Lewis & Clark Elementary School Students took home top spots at the 2022 Montana Geography Bee. The competition took place on Sunday at the University of Montana and was organized by the international Academic Competitions in partnership with the UM Department of Geography. 1,500 hundred students...
When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
Sometimes, baby eagles can also be called chicks or fledglings, depending on their age, but the first eaglet of 2022 in Minnesota has hatched and you can see it on the Eagle Cam. The DNR began the Live Eagle Cam back in 2013 and it quickly became a popular education...
Millwood Elementary School fifth-grader Mason Luoma receives a certificate award last week for winning a statewide essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Maggie Gurtcheff of the Sumter chapter presented the award to him in a ceremony. The focus of the essay contest was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Millwood had a total of 39 participants in the contest.
Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Momentum Center is holding its fifth annual Prom with a Purpose on May 21. The social club says the inclusive event is open to all and will include food, music and a silent auction. Some of the items to be featured at the auction include a year’s supply of Fortino’s treats, a tour of the drawbridge, gift certificates and more, the Momentum Center says.
574-832-4965, the number that could be the smile you need. Calling the right person when you need to talk to someone goes a long way. Milford teacher Mrs. Van Laeken knows the past two years has only made life harder. "The world is really chaotic, it's kind of dark," said...
State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., along with Representative Bo Mitchell, recognized 10-year-old Townes Jennings, of the Pasquo community of Nashville, as the winner of TNStars’ $5,000 Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. During the month of December, TNStars® College Savings 529 Program promoted a scholarship giveaway contest, encouraging Tennessee families to...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia wants state eighth-graders to know that applications are open for its annual essay contest. To celebrate National County Government Month in April, eighth-graders enrolled in public and private schools are encouraged to apply. Through the association,...
Travel down Duel Highway to Beaver Creek Road in Hagerstown and standing tall is a billboard of a drawing of various people with disabilities. Malaika Thiombiano, 14, an eighth-grader at Smithsburg Middle School, is the artist behind that drawing. Malaika is the winner of the Tri-State Civitan Disability Awareness annual...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What started out as way to support a local police pipe band, is now a two day festival. “It doesn’t matter what nationality you are, where you come from what your background is, this is an event that’s made for everybody,” said Director and Founder, Rob Ballew.
Caribou High School Recognizes Student's of the Month. In an effort to promote students that exemplify high quality character both on school grounds, and in the community. The Caribou High School Student of the Month are selected from candidates submitted by CHS faculty and staff. High standards are set by...
Growing up in a VERY "outdoorsy" family, I have fond memories of my dad dragging me along to spring 3D archery shoots. Fast forward to today, and I am doing the same with my son. 3D archery shoots are not only challenging but fun. I like to describe them as 18 holes of golf, with your bow. But instead of only 18 targets, you have 30 different real-life hunting scenarios, i.e., somewhat realistic hunting situations that you may find yourself in someday. Or, in the case of some of the targets, outrageous scenarios that involve everything from a mutant mosquito to a foam velociraptor. Each target is more challenging and more entertaining than the next.
