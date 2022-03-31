Wisconsin DNR: 11th Annual Poetry Contest for 3rd, 4th, & 5th Graders

Growing up in a VERY "outdoorsy" family, I have fond memories of my dad dragging me along to spring 3D archery shoots. Fast forward to today, and I am doing the same with my son. 3D archery shoots are not only challenging but fun. I like to describe them as 18 holes of golf, with your bow. But instead of only 18 targets, you have 30 different real-life hunting scenarios, i.e., somewhat realistic hunting situations that you may find yourself in someday. Or, in the case of some of the targets, outrageous scenarios that involve everything from a mutant mosquito to a foam velociraptor. Each target is more challenging and more entertaining than the next.

