Public Health Scholarship at Drexel Receives Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Support

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health will expand its work to identify, study and challenge the health effects of racism and exclusion throughout our nation’s history. The foundation has awarded the Dornsife School a $300,000 grant to support its scholars their...

MinnPost

University of Minnesota receives grant to train underrepresented communities in Public Health informatics

Throughout the pandemic, cracks in the public health system became apparent to those in the field. Inefficient reporting systems and a shortage of workforce data skillsets made it extremely difficult to share critical information about who COVID was impacting in real-time. The University of Minnesota is participating in the TRaining in Informatics for Underrepresented Minorities in Public Health (TRIUMPH), which aims to strengthen the public health data skillsets of underserved students and professional trainees. As a part of the program, the school of nursing is creating an informatics certificate program and the school of public health is creating an informatics track, both set to begin in the fall of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
Turnto10.com

Donation to Rhode Island Foundation of $12M for scholarships

(AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has received a $12 million gift that will help dozens of Rhode Island high school graduates pay for college. The foundation announced Monday that the gift will endow the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund. It is the largest donation expressly...
CHARITIES
biospace.com

Digital Twin Studies: the Next Inflection in Equal, Equitable, Healthcare

MIL Director Dr. Azizi Seixas demonstrates the MILbox/Courtesy Dr. Azizi Seixas. The Media and Innovation Lab (MIL) at the University of Miami is developing digital twins of patients in an effort to bring robust healthcare to underserved communities. The program is a remote health monitoring solution in a box – hence the name, The MILbox – that measure conditions over a week or more, rather than the few days typical of many remote monitoring solutions.
HEALTH
PHCC of MA

Wayne Thomas receives Robert J Sinnott Public Affairs Award from PHCC of MA

Bill Leydon and Wayne Thomas at Awards Dinner PHCC of MAE. Grealish Photography. S. DiCarlo, K. Tynan, W. Thomas and M. Ingrao at Awards DinnerE. Grealish Photography. Earlier this month, Wayne Thomas of Deacon Plumbing in Stoughton and PHCC of MA Executive Director was chosen as the 2022 Robert J. Sinnot Award Winner. The Robert J. Sinnott Public Affairs Award was established in 1983 to honor its first recipient, who served as editor of the New England Progress Magazine for 25 years. Its purpose is to recognize individuals who have made outstanding and significant contributions to the association and to the industry.
STOUGHTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Microbiota medicine: Towards clinical revolution

After the last meeting of the International Society of Microbiota (ISM), a well-documented report and statement were published. Numerous investigations showed a bidirectional interplay between gut microbiota and many organs within the human body such as the intestines, the lungs, the brain, and the skin. A large body of evidence demonstrated, more than a decade ago, that gut microbial alteration is a key factor in the pathogenesis of many local and systemic disorders. In this regard, a deep understanding of the mechanisms involved in the gut microbial symbiosis/dysbiosis is crucial for the clinical and health field.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Mom's Socialization, Not Biology, Shapes Child Brain Activity

Children of mothers with clinical depression are at three times greater risk to develop depression themselves than are their low-risk peers. Researchers are working to understand the neural underpinnings of the risk, and some studies have shown altered brain processing of reward in at-risk children as young as 6. An outstanding question remains as to whether children with a maternal history of depression have a biological predisposition to blunted neural reward responding or whether it depends more on social factors. Now, new work finds those dampened responses depended on maternal feedback, suggesting the latter.
HEALTH
Atlanta News

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Issues Call for Research Proposals – Total Value of $4.3 Million

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) announced today it is seeking research proposals as part of its 43 Challenge program, a national awareness and funding initiative aimed at making radical progress in pediatric cancer research. In recognition of the 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day, NPCF is offering the $4.3 million research grant program – set to open on April 3 (4/3) – to medical, science, technology and corporate innovators and thought leaders with novel ideas to make progress in the fight against cancer among children. The best ideas will be selected and funded, ranging from $1 million to $4.3 million grants, in the name of improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer.
CANCER
Health
Colleges
Education
Society
Valley Morning Star

Hassan named president of international neurologist society

HARLINGEN – Mechanical thrombectomy. The name sounds scary, but this revolutionary new technique is saving lives by removing blood clots from arteries. Dr. Ameer Hassan, head of the neuroscience department at Valley Baptist Medical Center, has been hailing its use not only to save lives but to improve outcomes. In other words, with this new technique, patients can have better recovery with few complications.
HARLINGEN, TX
MedicalXpress

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography issues best practices for clinical proctoring of new technologies and techniques

Today, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) released an official position statement aimed at providing recommendations to minimize the potential risks involved with medical proctoring. The document, "SCAI Position Statement on Best Practices for Clinical Proctoring of New Technologies and Techniques," was published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI), the official scientific publication of SCAI.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers outline bias in epidemic research and offer a new simulation tool to guide future work

A team of researchers unpacks a series of biases in epidemic research, ranging from clinical trials to data collection, and offers a game-theory approach to address them, in a new analysis. The work sheds new light on the pitfalls associated with technology development and deployment in combating global crises like COVID-19, with a look toward future pandemic scenarios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting and correcting false transients in calcium imaging

Population recordings of calcium activity are a major source of insight into neural function. Large datasets require automated processing, but this can introduce errors that are difficult to detect. Here we show that popular time course-estimation algorithms often contain substantial misattribution errors affecting 10"“20% of transients. Misattribution, in which fluorescence is ascribed to the wrong cell, arises when overlapping cells and processes are imperfectly defined or not identified. To diagnose misattribution, we develop metrics and visualization tools for evaluating large datasets. To correct time courses, we introduce a robust estimator that explicitly accounts for contaminating signals. In one hippocampal dataset, removing contamination reduced the number of place cells by 15%, and 19% of place fields shifted by over 10"‰cm. Our methods are compatible with other cell-finding techniques, empowering users to diagnose and correct a potentially widespread problem that could alter scientific conclusions.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Oleic acid, a key to activating the brain’s ‘fountain of youth’

Many people dread experiencing the cognitive and mood declines that often accompany reaching an advanced age, including memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and mood conditions like depression. At Baylor College of Medicine and the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children’s Hospital researchers have been investigating new ways to prevent or treat these and other related conditions.
SCIENCE

