Illinois State

Ag meteorologist talks early April outlook

wmix94.com
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (RFD) — Rain impacting much of Illinois...

www.wmix94.com

Click2Houston.com

Inside the NOAA Spring Outlook: This is what to expect this April through June

We are three days away from official start of spring season on March 20, and the spring outlook is here!. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has released their spring outlook for the country Thursday morning. The spring outlook covers April through June and dives into drought, temperature, precipitation, and flood risk. It’s important to remember, these are long-term forecasts which do not translate well day to day, but instead as an average trend over a season.
HOUSTON, TX
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
KGLO News

Ag Secretary says early cases of bird flu are a concern

DES MOINES — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he is concerned about the number of cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu, that have already been detected and confirmed in Iowa. “We didn’t start dealing with High Path in Iowa until the middle of April in...
IOWA STATE

