Ag meteorologist talks early April outlook

We are three days away from official start of spring season on March 20, and the spring outlook is here!. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has released their spring outlook for the country Thursday morning. The spring outlook covers April through June and dives into drought, temperature, precipitation, and flood risk. It’s important to remember, these are long-term forecasts which do not translate well day to day, but instead as an average trend over a season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO