Selena Gomez Jokes About Her Relationship Status on TikTok: ‘Don’t Believe a Damn Word’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on February 27, 2022. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

So rare. Selena Gomez opened up about her love life — using a funny approach to update fans on her relationship status.

Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History

The Disney alum, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday, March 31, to share herself lip-synching a viral audio clip from King Nas. The video featured a man listing compliments to a woman who wasn't interested. "Maybe this is why I'm single," Gomez wrote alongside the social media upload. "Don't believe a damn word."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer's comment comes after her love life has previously been a topic of conversation . The Selena + Chef star's last high-profile romance was with The Weeknd . The couple started dating in January 2017 and four months later made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala .

By November 2017, however, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had called it quits. At the time, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she was still on good terms with the “Blinding Lights” performer, 32.

Staying Friends! Celebrity Exes Who Have Stayed Close

"Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us]. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life," she told Billboard at the time. "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Following her split from The Weeknd, Gomez briefly reconciled with on and off again boyfriend Justin Bieber . The duo, who first sparked romance rumors in 2011, pulled the plug on their romance again in 2018 . The Canada native, 28, for his part, went on to marry Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) that same year.

Even though Gomez has kept her dating life private, she has opened up about the highs and lows that come with relationships.

Celebrities' Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed," the Texas native shared with Vogue Australia in June 2021. "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

The Rare Beauty founder also gushed about how her life has evolved since she started to surround herself with "real people."

"I’m just really happy with who I am. I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different," Gomez noted. "It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are. I don’t know if that’s gonna be every year for me. Maybe it is. But I just feel like I’m constantly growing in the right direction.”

