Boston, MA

Family Of Marine Daniel Martinez To File Lawsuit Against Sons Of Boston After Deadly Stabbing Outside Bar

By Brandon Truitt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Marine veteran Daniel Martinez, who police say was stabbed to death by a bouncer working for the Sons of Boston, said they will soon file a civil lawsuit against the bar.

Alvaro Larrama is accused of killing the 23-year-old Martinez, who is from Illinois and was at the bar near Faneuil Hall with friends earlier this month.

Attorneys for the family of Martinez held a news conference in the windy city Thursday alongside their Boston-based attorney.

Thomas Flaws is representing the family and said, “The lawsuit will give us subpoena power and require sons of Boston to be transparent and turn over everything they have regarding this horrific incident.”

The family cannot file the civil lawsuit until Martinez’s estate is finalized.

“The wheels of justice just have to turn,” said the victim’s father Manuel Martinez. “The truth will come out and prevail.”

Manuel Martinez said his family is leaning on their faith through their grief.

“We have a great faith; we believe in God,” said Manuel Martinez. “We trust that what the scripture tells us is to be true. And we know our son Daniel is in heaven and we will see him again someday.”

Sons of Boston had its entertainment license revoked last week and is slated for a hearing in front of the Licensing Board for potential further consequences next week.

WBZ-TV reached out to Sons of Boston multiple times for this report and did not hear back.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
