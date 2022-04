ATHENS, GA.------The 23rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (19-6, 3-3 SEC) play host to No. 16 Florida (18-7, 3-3 SEC) starting Thursday in an SEC series. First pitch will be at 8 pm (ESPN2) and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. The series continues Friday at 6 pm (SECN+) and concludes Saturday with first pitch at 2 pm (SECN+). Saturday’s game will be the annual Baseball Lettermen’s Day recognition too.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO