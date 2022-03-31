ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Grow and Care for Agapanthus

By Hannah Ross
HGTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t yet know agapanthus, you likely recognize it. Agapanthus is a graceful darling of ornamental gardens around the world — and for good reason. When agapanthus bloom in midsummer, they light up the landscape like sparklers, levitating among the fireflies. Broad blades of emerald foliage...

www.hgtv.com

Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
HGTV

How to Grow Ginger

While ginger is a staple of most American spice cabinets, it is less often found in our gardens. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a tropical plant — native to equatorial areas of Asia — and a mainstay in the gardens and kitchens of its homelands. Ginger produces bountiful harvests of tasty rhizomes and leaves that are a culinary delight and a medicinal powerhouse. A tender, herbaceous perennial, ginger is hardy to Zones 9-11. There are a few tricks to growing ginger successfully in temperate climates, but with basic knowledge of its needs, gardeners across the US can succeed with ginger at home. Dive in to learn how to grow, harvest and enjoy ginger successfully beyond the tropics — whether in the garden, in containers or indoors.
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
Food Network

How to Grow an Avocado from Seed

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Next time you make guacamole or avocado toast, don’t toss the pit! With a little attention and a lot of patience, you could grow your own avocado tree from seed. Avocado trees do best in warm climates and take anywhere from 5 to 13 years to bear fruit. But it’s a fun project that doesn’t require much gardening experience to start. Here, SJ McShane a plant expert, journalist and small-scale farmer, shares a step-by-step guide for how to grow an avocado from seed.
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
The Ledger

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Nerve plants tricky to grow

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here (there are others) are actually cultivated varieties of Fittonia albivenis, distinguished by green leaves with pink, red or white veining. Small, red-tinged white flowers appear rarely on indoor plants. In addition to not handling low humidity, nerve plants are fussy regarding light intensity. Too much direct sun (as well as overly dry soil) leads to leaf curling, but insufficient light causes the foliage to lose color. Diffused sunlight or bright, indirect light is best. Keep this mat-forming, trailing plant’s soil moist but not soggy. Propagate with stem cuttings.
Mercury News

On Gardening: Spring’s arrival

As the first day of spring approaches, our gardens are beginning to display new growth and, in some cases, early blossoms. Garden centers and mail order nurseries also are showing new energy in response to gardeners’ seasonal enthusiasm for acquiring new plants, and their particular interest in plants that are already blooming in response to the growers’ doses of chemical stimulants.
