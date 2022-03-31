Skid steer, excavator, truck, tools, and misc.

(6) Late Model Tractors, (3) Skid loaders, JD Windrower, JD SP Harvester, JD Combine,. Including – (6) Nice Tractors: JD 8235R, 4WD, Full Cab w/ Buddy Seat, AC, Comes with Rear Duals, 2800 Hrs, S/N-064243, Real Nice!!; Case IH MX305, 4WD, Full Cab, Pwr. Shift, With Front & Rear Duals, Shows 3300 Hrs, S/N-08658, Has Grouser AG 220 -14’ Hyd. Angle Blade -Note- Blade Will Be Offered Separately & Together w/ Tractor; Case IH 3pth Weight Bar Set For Bunks, w/ Lg Weight & (18) Suitcase Wts, Real Nice Unit; JD 8100, 4WD, Full Cab, Rear Duals, Power Shift, 12k Hours, Runs Well; NH 6070, 4WD, Full Cab, 4650 Hrs, S/N-BD12663, Real Nice; Kubota M135GX, 4WD w/ Full Cab, Left Hand Reverser, 3700 Hrs; New Holland 7810, 4WD Tractor, Fender w/ ROPS Canopy w/ Allied 695 Quik Tach Loader, 4200 Hrs; Self Propelled Harvester & Combine: JD 7300 4WD, Self-Propelled Harvester, S/N-506730, 640B Hay Pickup Head, 6-Row Hyd Fold Rotary Corn Head –Note– Chopper & Heads Will Be Offered Separately & Together; JD 9500, 4WD Combine, JD 643 Late Model 6-Row Corn Head, Late Model 915B Grain Platform, Note- Will Be Offered Separate & Together;
