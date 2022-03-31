ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Skid steer, excavator, truck, tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuction #1 – Larry Lang Estate – Complete Dispersal. Skid Loaders – Excavators – Dozer – Truck – Tree Spade – Tools – Hoop Greenhouse. Very Large Assortment Of Sandstone – Barn Stone – Flagstone – Etc. – Live On-site Auction With Online Bidding Available On Few Select...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Construction, farm equipment, lawn & garden, and misc.

Loaders: John Deere 644D wheel loader; John Deere 450C crawler loader; Mustang 2054 skid loader w/ 3234hrs. Tractors & Equipment: Ford 5610 4×4 w/ cab; 2014 Kubota BX1860 w/ loader and 54” belly mower 980hrs; Kubota BX2230 w/ 60” belly mower; Kubota BX 1500 w/ 48” belly mower; John Deere 2320 4×4 w/ 800 hrs; New Holland Boomer 24 w/ loader and belly mower 245hrs; International 510 grain drill w/ grass seeder nice, nice drill; New Holland 1431 discbine; woods 1050 10’ back blade; John Deere 337 baler; Glenco 12’ soil finisher; (2) Batco 1335 belt conveyors; Gehl 860 chopper w/ grass head; Century 200gal 3pth sprayer w/ 36’ booms; Luck Now 220 trailer feed mixer w/ scales; 6’ 3pth King Kutter finish mower; 8’ tow behind grader; Ford 6’ snow blade of ford 1500; Dump hoppers for forklift; JLG 20VP manlift w/ new batteries; Pr 3 rib 14L-16.1tires; (30) bales of bridon 9600 baler twine. Trailers/Truck: Miller Tilt Top 20’, 15 ton trailer; 1990 Tri Brook 32’ alum frameless dump trailer w/ liner and tarp; 2007 GMC 1500 4×4 crew cab.
ECONOMY
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
Ravenna, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, combines, antiques, and misc.

Location: 16576 US Hwy 127, Alvordton, OH 43501 just south of US 20. Note: John has decided to retire from farming. Many pieces bought new. Equipment questions call John at 567-239-9483. Join us live onsite or bid online! Details, photos and online bidding at freyauctions.com. Terms: Pay in full sale day by cash or guaranteed funds. VISA/MC/ AMEX/Discover with 3% fee. 3% Online bidding fee. All items sold as-is, where-is.
ALVORDTON, OH
Person
John Deere
Person
Ryan
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Donut Shops to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of the shops listed below. The donuts at these places will be way fresher because these businesses actually make their donuts in store (and the donuts are way yummier as well).
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
WFMJ.com

Crash closes Market St., two hospitalized

A Tuesday crash forced morning commuters to take a detour in part of Boardman. Two cars were involved in an accident along Market Street at Meadowbrook Avenue at around 8 a.m., closing the intersection. Both cars had heavy front-end damage. One car struck a utility pole. State Troopers say two...
BOARDMAN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, skid loaders, manure truck, and misc.

(6) Late Model Tractors, (3) Skid loaders, JD Windrower, JD SP Harvester, JD Combine,. Including – (6) Nice Tractors: JD 8235R, 4WD, Full Cab w/ Buddy Seat, AC, Comes with Rear Duals, 2800 Hrs, S/N-064243, Real Nice!!; Case IH MX305, 4WD, Full Cab, Pwr. Shift, With Front & Rear Duals, Shows 3300 Hrs, S/N-08658, Has Grouser AG 220 -14’ Hyd. Angle Blade -Note- Blade Will Be Offered Separately & Together w/ Tractor; Case IH 3pth Weight Bar Set For Bunks, w/ Lg Weight & (18) Suitcase Wts, Real Nice Unit; JD 8100, 4WD, Full Cab, Rear Duals, Power Shift, 12k Hours, Runs Well; NH 6070, 4WD, Full Cab, 4650 Hrs, S/N-BD12663, Real Nice; Kubota M135GX, 4WD w/ Full Cab, Left Hand Reverser, 3700 Hrs; New Holland 7810, 4WD Tractor, Fender w/ ROPS Canopy w/ Allied 695 Quik Tach Loader, 4200 Hrs; Self Propelled Harvester & Combine: JD 7300 4WD, Self-Propelled Harvester, S/N-506730, 640B Hay Pickup Head, 6-Row Hyd Fold Rotary Corn Head –Note– Chopper & Heads Will Be Offered Separately & Together; JD 9500, 4WD Combine, JD 643 Late Model 6-Row Corn Head, Late Model 915B Grain Platform, Note- Will Be Offered Separate & Together;
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Construction, trucks, tractors, and misc.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIP: 2006 JD 605c crawler Loader, CAH, Air Ride Seat, Pilot Controls, (2511 hrs) (1 OWNER) NICE; 1989 Fiat Allis FL10E Crawler Loader; NH 655E TLB 4 WD Extend Hoe w/ Cab, (3) Buckets ( 5700 hrs); Hyster 50 5000 lb Fork Lift, Pneumatic Tires , Gasoline; IR 160 Air Compressor JD Diesel ( 1495 hrs).
CARS
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 3/30-4/8. 2010 Dodge Ram, Case skid steer, 4 row potato harvester, and misc.

MARCH 30 – APRIL 6. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500, Case Skidsteer TR 320, 2015 cx 55 Case Excavator, 2000 W9000 Kenworth, 2013 Mack, ’17 Kubota, Harrison Clodhopper, 4 Row Potato Harvester, ’12 Pioneer S-Series zero turn, ’15 52” Simplicity Citation zero turn, multi SALTDOGG SPREADERS, 10’ Skidsteer mount, 10’ Avalanche Bucket, 9’6” Skidsteer pusher, Scoop Dog 8’ Skidsteer, DR Power Equipment Field Brush Mower, and more!
CARS

