Tractors, skid loaders, manure truck, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
Comments / 0