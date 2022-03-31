ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tractors, skid loaders, manure truck, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

(6) Late Model Tractors, (3) Skid loaders, JD Windrower, JD SP Harvester, JD Combine,. Including – (6) Nice Tractors: JD 8235R, 4WD, Full Cab w/ Buddy Seat, AC, Comes with Rear Duals, 2800 Hrs, S/N-064243, Real Nice!!; Case IH MX305, 4WD, Full Cab, Pwr. Shift, With Front & Rear Duals, Shows...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE consignments, tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, lawn & garden, and misc.

PREVIEW: WEDNESDAY – MARCH 30, 2022 – 4:00-5:00 P.M. PICKUP: SATURDAY – APRIL 2, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Selling for the Budd R. Lees Estate, Medina Co. Probate case #2022 01 ES 000006: 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4/2+2 Chassis #18253. This Ferrari has been stored for some time and shows some deterioration as a result. It is a right hand drive and has a 4.4 ltr, 12 cylinder engine with six weber carburetors. It has a 5 speed manual transmission. The interior is in poor condition but is leather. The paint is oxidized and bubbled on the trunk lid. The car does have the correct wheels. There is no tool kit. – 1972 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow #SRA12784. This car is coming out of storage and has not been driven for some time. The paint is oxidized but the interior leather is in good condition, with the exception of the driver’s seat. The interior wood is badly delaminated. – 1968 MGB GT. This car has not been driven in some time. It has the 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission. The interior is in very poor condition and the paint is also poor. The engine seems to be unstuck. – Early 1947 Bentley. This car may be a type R. The body work has been started on the back 1/3 but the lower portion of all body panels is rusted. – 1939 Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet. This is a rolling project. Some body parts are inside the vehicle. Completeness is uncertain. The transmission shows the number 7097 and type AK4520.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Skid steer, excavator, truck, tools, and misc.

Auction #1 – Larry Lang Estate – Complete Dispersal. Skid Loaders – Excavators – Dozer – Truck – Tree Spade – Tools – Hoop Greenhouse. Very Large Assortment Of Sandstone – Barn Stone – Flagstone – Etc. – Live On-site Auction With Online Bidding Available On Few Select Items.
RAVENNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Vehicles#Nice Tractors#Ac#S N 064243#Pwr#Front Rear Duals#S N 08658#Grouser Ag#Suitcase Wts#Real Nice Unit#Jd 8100#Power Shift#S N Bd#Kubota M135gx#6 Row Hyd Fold Rotary#Grain Platform#S N 410091#Dsl Eng
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

500 pieces of farm toys and misc.

Rare: orig. Big Bud NIB, Big Bud HN250 & HN350 NIB, Big Bud 960HP & 760HP NIB,. Kinze Big Blue Tractor & Kinze 3600 twin line Panther Steiger Panther PTA 325, plus others Steigers, Versatile 1156 4×4 W/Duals, John Deere 7020 4wd, John Deere 8020 & 4520 Columbus Branch, 4630, 8530, 83305, 9300, 8040, 5020, 70,60, m-1500. Grain Drill, prestige 55 combine, plows and more.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

3/31, 4/1, and 4/2 at 9AM. Construction, forklifts, trucks, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: JAW CRUSHER: 2018/2019 R&R Rebel, 6 ARTICULATED HAUL TRUCKS: (2)Like New Bell 30E(30T), (2)2018 Bell 30E(30T), JD 350D, Cat 300D, 81 HYDRAULIC. EXCAVATORS: Cat 345BL, Cat 336F, 2017 Cat 330FL, (2)2019 Cat 320FL, Cat 320CG, (2)Cat 320, Cat 320CL, 2009 Cat 319DL, Cat 315L, Cat 315CL, 2021 Cat 313GC, (2)2019-(2)2017 Cat.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Farm and Dairy

Toy tractors, antiques, primitives, farm equipment, manuals, and misc.

TOY TRACTORS – ANTIQUES – PRIMITIVES – 2003 FORD EXPLORER. Will sell the following personal property plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 3/30-4/8. 2010 Dodge Ram, Case skid steer, 4 row potato harvester, and misc.

MARCH 30 – APRIL 6. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500, Case Skidsteer TR 320, 2015 cx 55 Case Excavator, 2000 W9000 Kenworth, 2013 Mack, ’17 Kubota, Harrison Clodhopper, 4 Row Potato Harvester, ’12 Pioneer S-Series zero turn, ’15 52” Simplicity Citation zero turn, multi SALTDOGG SPREADERS, 10’ Skidsteer mount, 10’ Avalanche Bucket, 9’6” Skidsteer pusher, Scoop Dog 8’ Skidsteer, DR Power Equipment Field Brush Mower, and more!
CARS
Farm and Dairy

IH 656 tractor, auto, household, and misc.

Having no further need, we will sell the following farm equipment and household at auction located at 15385 Vance Road, Mount Vernon, Oh 43050. Vance Road runs between St RT 661 and St Rt 13. Signs posted. IH 656 gas tractor with wide front end; Case 831 diesel, narrow front...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE trucks, equipment, and misc.

Note: Complete Liquidation for Alvarez Inc. Steel & Bridge Construction. See details and bid at www.freyauctions.com Terms:10% buyer premium on items $2500 and less, 5% on items over $2500. Pay in full within 3 days of auction close by wire transfer. All items sold as-is, where-is, with no guarantees. Trucks:...
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

53 Acres in 4 tracts, tractors, box trailers, and misc.

TRACTOR – BOX TRAILER – WELDING EQUIPMENT – VEHICLES – TOOLS AND MORE. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS w/ this magnificent offering of real estate. This property just may have it all!!! If you are in the market for a home site, hunting or recreational land, development opportunities – YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS PIECE OF PROPERTY!!! We will be offering these 53+/- acres in 4 tracts and as a whole – whichever way brings the most money is the way they will be sold. Tract #1 might just be the nicest site in the county!! This tract offers multiple sites to build your dream home. Current owner has even installed the septic and drive-way – water, gas and electric are all available. This tract has large trees, ample open area – and still offers privacy. Walk this property at your convenience and see just how beautiful it is. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Tract #2 will feature 6.25+/- acres of completely wooded acreage that offers ample opportunities, building sites and recreation are present here as there are several trails throughout. Again, water, gas and electric will be available. Tract #3 is 23.8+/- acres of near heaven. This mostly wooded acreage has several building sites to choose from. There is a driveway allowing easy entrance to this gently rolling land. This property is ideal for someone that’s want to be aware from it all – but close to everything. You will not be disappointed with these acres. Water, gas and electric are available. Tract #4 contains just shy of 5.0 acres. This tract is all open and is bottom ground with a building site. By this tract with another or it can stand alone. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Ladies and gentleman if you are in the market for real estate – this piece just maybe for you. I truly can not describe how nice this property is. Make sure to take the time to look this one over, don’t overlook it!!!
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Hydraulic excavators, skid steers, boom lift, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 4 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: Komatsu PC200LC-6, 2013 Kubota KX91,. 2013 JD 27D, 2017 Takeuchi TB240, 2 MOTOR GRADERS: Huber, Puckett 510D, 2 RUBBER TIRED. LOADERS: Cat 924G, Cat 920, CRAWLER TRACTOR: Cat D5GXL, 2 ASPHALT ROLLERS: IR DA50,. Bomag Double Drum, RUBBER TRACKED SKID STEER: 2018 Takeuchi TL8, 3...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Seeking consignments for vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by Suzie’s Concessions; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day. Please do not drop items off prior to the scheduled intake days. Check our website for an updated consignment list and information.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Construction equipment, dozers, tools, trucks, excavator, and misc.

After 60 years in the mining and construction business, the Anderson Companies are selling the remaining Excavator, Trucks (Dump/Semi/Pickup), Trailers, Equipment, Construction Tools, & Supplies. Farm and Dairy Cover Section. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, Kitchen equipment, saw mill, guns, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Fixer upper home on 18+ acres and misc.

Fairfield Twp. – Columbiana Co. – Crestview Local Schools. Also Selling: JD 2020 – Misc. Equipment – HH Items. Having recently suffered the loss of her husband Richard, this property will sell at absolute auction to the highest bidders on location: 4038 WOODVILLE RD., LEETONIA, OH 44431. Directions: Take St. Rt. 164 south of Columbiana or north of Lisbon to St. Rt. 558, then east half a mile to Woodville Rd and north. Watch for KIKO signs.
LEETONIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy