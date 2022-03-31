Hydraulic excavators, skid steers, boom lift, and misc.

My son and I have been old Jeep enthusiasts for many years. Attached are a few pictures of our 1962 Jeep FC-150 that's still going strong. We use it at our northern Minnesota hunting camp hauling firewood and clearing the many feet of snow that falls here each winter. I found this Jeep sitting in a rural junkyard in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over 12 years ago. We hauled it home to Minnesota where my son Kyle completely rebuilt the driveline and tuned up the stock four-cylinder overhead cam motor. We had four new leaf springs custom built with an extra 3 inches of lift along with four new Rancho shocks. A set of 12x33x15 Ditch Witch tires and chains on the rears make this old Jeep nearly unstoppable. Its cab is rusty, but our future plans include replacing and repairing some sheet metal.

