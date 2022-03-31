ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hydraulic excavators, skid steers, boom lift, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 4 HYDRAULIC EXCAVATORS: Komatsu PC200LC-6, 2013 Kubota KX91,. 2013 JD 27D, 2017 Takeuchi TB240, 2 MOTOR GRADERS: Huber, Puckett 510D, 2 RUBBER TIRED. LOADERS: Cat 924G, Cat 920, CRAWLER TRACTOR: Cat D5GXL, 2 ASPHALT ROLLERS: IR DA50,. Bomag Double Drum, RUBBER TRACKED SKID STEER: 2018 Takeuchi TL8,...

www.farmanddairy.com

Motor1.com

Ford Patents Hydrogen-Fueled Combustion Engine

Earlier this month, Ford announced it is splitting its business into two separate divisions. Model E will be responsible for the all-electric vehicles in the future and there are a number of brand new EVs currently under development. In turn, the Blue division will work on combustion models and it seems that it could be working on a very interesting project, judging by a recent patent.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Gets Heated Steering Wheel Back

Chevy Silverado customers will be happy to learn that the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2022 Chevy Silverado HD are once again available with a heated steering wheel. The feature was previously unavailable as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. According to GM Authority sources, all units of...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 3/30-4/8. 2010 Dodge Ram, Case skid steer, 4 row potato harvester, and misc.

MARCH 30 – APRIL 6. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500, Case Skidsteer TR 320, 2015 cx 55 Case Excavator, 2000 W9000 Kenworth, 2013 Mack, '17 Kubota, Harrison Clodhopper, 4 Row Potato Harvester, '12 Pioneer S-Series zero turn, '15 52" Simplicity Citation zero turn, multi SALTDOGG SPREADERS, 10' Skidsteer mount, 10' Avalanche Bucket, 9'6" Skidsteer pusher, Scoop Dog 8' Skidsteer, DR Power Equipment Field Brush Mower, and more!
CARS
State
New Hampshire State
The Associated Press

Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work. The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate's high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette's V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we're going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker's 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find

Met its fate due to a failed head gasket. As we've learned with Northstars in the 24 Hours of Lemons, Head Gasket In a Can™ doesn't work so well under racing conditions. The CXS interior would have felt comfortingly familiar to lifelong Buick buyers who still remembered their '76 Electras and '79 LeSabres with great fondness.
CARS
#Hydraulic#Excavator#Steers#Vehicles#Komatsu#Asphalt#Bomag Double Drum#Bobcat 873#Genie S60#Air#Dodge#Chevy#Cab Chassis#Peterbilt#Freightliner M2
Autoweek.com

Pinto-Engined 1980 Ford Fairmont Fears No Gas Crisis

Ford began selling cars on the rear-wheel-drive Fox platform for the 1978 model year, and production of the lightweight, modern Fox machines continued all the way through 1993 (or 2004, if you consider the SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Most of us think of Mustangs when we think...
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5' & 17.5'. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-450 Dually Prototype Spotted Towing With Fifth Wheel

The Ford Super Duty received a refresh for the 2020 model year, followed by a number of changes for the 2022 model year ahead of a more comprehensive redesign set for 2023. Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out testing, including an F-350 Chassis Cab, a SuperCab with a standard-sized bed, a Platinum-trimmed pickup, a Crew Cab dually, an XL model that gave us our first look at the truck's new interior design, and a 2023 Ford F-450 regular cab prototype that was recently spied for a second time. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-450 dually prototype towing a fifth wheel that is slightly different from those previously-spied pickups.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s Recommended 2022 GMC Sierra AT4 Powertrain Mix

Back in October, General Motors debuted the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, unveiling a long list of updates and changes for the popular pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has learned General Motors' recommended powertrain mix for dealers stocking the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4. The 2022 GMC Sierra AT4...
CARS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Junkyard Find: 1962 Jeep FC-150 4WD Workhorse

My son and I have been old Jeep enthusiasts for many years. Attached are a few pictures of our 1962 Jeep FC-150 that's still going strong. We use it at our northern Minnesota hunting camp hauling firewood and clearing the many feet of snow that falls here each winter. I found this Jeep sitting in a rural junkyard in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan over 12 years ago. We hauled it home to Minnesota where my son Kyle completely rebuilt the driveline and tuned up the stock four-cylinder overhead cam motor. We had four new leaf springs custom built with an extra 3 inches of lift along with four new Rancho shocks. A set of 12x33x15 Ditch Witch tires and chains on the rears make this old Jeep nearly unstoppable. Its cab is rusty, but our future plans include replacing and repairing some sheet metal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray gets a $1,000 price bump

The base 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray gets a $1,000 price increase for the new model year, Motor1 reported Thursday. Along with the mandatory $1,295 destination charge (unchanged from 2022), that brings the base price of a Corvette to $63,195. However, Chevy is currently taking $50 off because rear park assist isn't available due to the chip shortage. That may change if the supply issues improve.
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, tillage, planting, hay equipment, skid loader, misc. and more.

Kerr Farm – 547 Scott Ridge Road, Harmony, PA 16037. From Zelienople, PA: 2 miles north on Route 19 to Scott Ridge Road to left, go to Y, go right 3½ miles to sale on right, from Portersville, PA take Route 19 south 3 miles to Pleasant Hill Road to right, go ¾ miles to Scott Ridge Road to left, go 1 mile to sale on left, watch for auction signs on Route 19.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70's Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, skid loaders, manure truck, and misc.

(6) Late Model Tractors, (3) Skid loaders, JD Windrower, JD SP Harvester, JD Combine,. Including – (6) Nice Tractors: JD 8235R, 4WD, Full Cab w/ Buddy Seat, AC, Comes with Rear Duals, 2800 Hrs, S/N-064243, Real Nice!!; Case IH MX305, 4WD, Full Cab, Pwr. Shift, With Front & Rear Duals, Shows 3300 Hrs, S/N-08658, Has Grouser AG 220 -14' Hyd. Angle Blade -Note- Blade Will Be Offered Separately & Together w/ Tractor; Case IH 3pth Weight Bar Set For Bunks, w/ Lg Weight & (18) Suitcase Wts, Real Nice Unit; JD 8100, 4WD, Full Cab, Rear Duals, Power Shift, 12k Hours, Runs Well; NH 6070, 4WD, Full Cab, 4650 Hrs, S/N-BD12663, Real Nice; Kubota M135GX, 4WD w/ Full Cab, Left Hand Reverser, 3700 Hrs; New Holland 7810, 4WD Tractor, Fender w/ ROPS Canopy w/ Allied 695 Quik Tach Loader, 4200 Hrs; Self Propelled Harvester & Combine: JD 7300 4WD, Self-Propelled Harvester, S/N-506730, 640B Hay Pickup Head, 6-Row Hyd Fold Rotary Corn Head –Note– Chopper & Heads Will Be Offered Separately & Together; JD 9500, 4WD Combine, JD 643 Late Model 6-Row Corn Head, Late Model 915B Grain Platform, Note- Will Be Offered
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Spring Classic Cars, and misc.

Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Lifelong Collection from Cindy Janik and Carl Woodruff 111 Estate Carleton Cadillac Museum cars all of these cars are clean low milage cars, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham suicide doors 365 Cubic inch motor with 2 Carter carburetors showing 34,734 miles, 1969 Cadillac convertible 11,654 miles, 1967 Cadillac Eldorado 2 door teal hard top 16,473 miles, 1971 Ford Thunderbird 4 door suicide doors V-8 automatic showing actual 8875 miles, 1986 Chevrolet Conversion van odometer showing 74,802 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 5.7 Diesel 4 door showing 10,729 miles, 1979 Cadillac Seville 4 door gas engine 82 original miles, 1976 Cadillac Fleet wood 4 door 38,529 miles, 1978 Lincoln Continental 4 door showing 97,617, Hood ornaments, Car Manuals & more, other consignors 2006 Ford F 150 ext. cab Triton V-8 automatic 177,808 miles, 1987 Buick Grand National 3.8 Turbo intercooled automatic one owner 15,071 miles all original offered with confirmation from owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

