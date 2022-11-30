These excellent Cyber Monday Verizon deals are about to expire — act fast

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of epic Verizon deals that shouldn't be missed if you belong to the carrier (or if you're willing to switch). I'm talking about last-chance offers on popular smartphones, wearables, and more, plus the opportunity to get over $1,000 in free tech if you play your cards right.

As usual with the carrier, most of the deals below will require some kind of action on your part to receive the most savings, such as adding a new line or trading in an old device. All the fine print can be a little overwhelming, but if you can find a way to meet all of the eligibility requirements, Verizon will seriously hook it up. Keep reading for all of the best Verizon deals, and check back later if you don't find anything today — there's a good chance the carrier will add more offers as we approach the holiday.

Last-chance Verizon Cyber Monday deals

Free product bundle w/ phone, tablet, watch and earbuds with eligible trade-in and new line

This offer is technically a leftover from last week's Black Friday sale, but you can still take advantage of this epic bundle deal. Sign up for an eligible data plan and trade in a device, and you might be eligible to receive a 5G Pixel or Samsung smartphone alongside a tablet, watch, and pair of wireless earbuds, all for 100% free. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $499.99 FREE with new line

We called it the best cheap Android phone , and now you can get your very own Galaxy A53 for 100% free if you add a new line with Verizon's 5G Do More, Get More, or Play More Unlimited plan. This deal expires on Monday, December 5th, so don't wait too long. View Deal

More free Verizon phones

Google Pixel 7: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line

Send Verizon the right device and you could be eligible to receive up to $700 in trade-in credit when you add a new line. That's enough to cover the full cost of a Google Pixel 7, plus they'll throw in an additional $200 if you're switching from a competing carrier. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: $499.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Google Pixel 6a has only been out for a few months and Verizon is already giving them away for free. This new mid-range smartphone comes with many of the features that make the standard Google Pixel 6 great, just with a lower price tag. Right now, if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with a 6a at no cost to you. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

You can also get a free Galaxy S20 FE if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan. This new offer is so popular that the phone is currently backordered, which is no surprise for a device that's been dubbed the "flagship killer". View Deal

More Verizon deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: Save up to $1,000 with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

Send Verizon your old or broken smartphone and sign up for an eligible Unlimited plan, and you could receive up to $1,000 in trade-in credit. That could put a serious dent in the price of the Z Fold 4, an innovative-yet-pricey smartphone that packs flagship-level specs into a cutting-edge design.

In addition to the trade-in credit, Verizon will hook you up with a free memory upgrade (a $120 value) and a $200 gift card if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and new line

Just like the deal described above, preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Verizon and get up to $1,000 off when you trade in. You can also grab an additional $200 off when you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Verizon 5G Home Internet: $25/month for 10 years, guaranteed

Sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Internet and you'll be able to lock-in that $25/month price for a full 10 years. Verizon's 5G Home Internet is powered by the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband, delivering fast and reliable speeds with no annual contract or data caps. View Deal

Free memory upgrades on select smartphones at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering free storage upgrades on a few of their most popular phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4. This means that you could get a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB model and so on, a value of up to $120. View Deal

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.