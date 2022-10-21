The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022

Whether you're a new customer or you've been with them for years, there are always plenty of Verizon deals worth checking out.

Verizon is one of the largest wireless carriers around, with excellent nationwide coverage, flexible plans, and plenty of compatible Verizon phones up for grabs. Most of their promotions ask you to update your existing plan or trade in an old device, but if you're able to meet their requirements, you'll find free phones, massive discounts, and even streaming service subscriptions falling in your lap.

We've collected all of the best Verizon deals of the month below. Be sure to read the fine print before signing up, and do a bit of research into rival deals before committing to just one. This is particularly true if you're searching for Google Pixel 7 deals or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals , since plenty of retailers and wireless carriers are eager to earn your business by discounting those phones. With that being said, let's move onto the best Verizon offers available now, starting with a few deals that could get you a free phone if you play your cards right.

Free phones from Verizon

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899.99 FREE when you trade in and switch

Even though the phone was only officially unveiled this morning (October 6th), there are already a ton of Google Pixel 7 preorder deals worth checking out. Buy the Pixel 7 Pro from Verizon, for example, and you could get the phone for free if you switch from a competing carrier and trade in an eligible device. That's a lot of fine print, but it's a pretty incredible deal if you can meet the requirements!

Google Pixel 7: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line

Send Verizon the right device and you could be eligible to receive up to $700 in trade-in credit when you add a new line. That's enough to cover the full cost of a Google Pixel 7, plus they'll throw in an additional $200 if you're switching from a competing carrier. View Deal

Google Pixel 6a: $499.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Google Pixel 6a has only been out for a few weeks and Verizon is already giving them away for free. This brand new mid-range smartphone comes with many of the features that make the standard Google Pixel 6 great, just with a lower price tag.

Right now, if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with a 6a preorder at no cost to you. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

You can also get a free Galaxy S20 FE if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan. This new offer is so popular that the phone is currently backordered, which is no surprise for a device that's been dubbed the "flagship killer". View Deal

Best Verizon deals of the month

Free memory upgrades on select smartphones at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering free storage upgrades on a few of their most popular phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4. This means that you could get a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB model and so on, a value of up to $120. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and new line

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just landed on August 26th, and you can order the phone through Verizon today and be eligible to save up to $1,000 when you send them an old device. You'll also get an additional $200 when you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and new line

Just like the deal described above, preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Verizon and get up to $1,000 off when you trade in. You can also grab an additional $200 off when you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.