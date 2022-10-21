ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13i7XY_0evZ4s2K00

Whether you're a new customer or you've been with them for years, there are always plenty of Verizon deals worth checking out.

Verizon is one of the largest wireless carriers around, with excellent nationwide coverage, flexible plans, and plenty of compatible Verizon phones up for grabs. Most of their promotions ask you to update your existing plan or trade in an old device, but if you're able to meet their requirements, you'll find free phones, massive discounts, and even streaming service subscriptions falling in your lap.

We've collected all of the best Verizon deals of the month below. Be sure to read the fine print before signing up, and do a bit of research into rival deals before committing to just one. This is particularly true if you're searching for Google Pixel 7 deals or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals , since plenty of retailers and wireless carriers are eager to earn your business by discounting those phones. With that being said, let's move onto the best Verizon offers available now, starting with a few deals that could get you a free phone if you play your cards right.

Free phones from Verizon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mWRC_0evZ4s2K00

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899.99 FREE when you trade in and switch

Even though the phone was only officially unveiled this morning (October 6th), there are already a ton of Google Pixel 7 preorder deals worth checking out. Buy the Pixel 7 Pro from Verizon, for example, and you could get the phone for free if you switch from a competing carrier and trade in an eligible device. That's a lot of fine print, but it's a pretty incredible deal if you can meet the requirements!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urixe_0evZ4s2K00

Google Pixel 7: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line

Send Verizon the right device and you could be eligible to receive up to $700 in trade-in credit when you add a new line. That's enough to cover the full cost of a Google Pixel 7, plus they'll throw in an additional $200 if you're switching from a competing carrier. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLTa8_0evZ4s2K00

Google Pixel 6a: $499.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Google Pixel 6a has only been out for a few weeks and Verizon is already giving them away for free. This brand new mid-range smartphone comes with many of the features that make the standard Google Pixel 6 great, just with a lower price tag.

Right now, if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with a 6a preorder at no cost to you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPkaR_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIOSv_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

You can also get a free Galaxy S20 FE if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan. This new offer is so popular that the phone is currently backordered, which is no surprise for a device that's been dubbed the "flagship killer". View Deal

Best Verizon deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0evZ4s2K00

Free memory upgrades on select smartphones at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering free storage upgrades on a few of their most popular phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4. This means that you could get a 512GB device for the price of the 256GB model and so on, a value of up to $120. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOmd9_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and new line

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just landed on August 26th, and you can order the phone through Verizon today and be eligible to save up to $1,000 when you send them an old device. You'll also get an additional $200 when you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHgQd_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $1,000 with eligible trade-in and new line

Just like the deal described above, preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Verizon and get up to $1,000 off when you trade in. You can also grab an additional $200 off when you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcuNI_0evZ4s2K00

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.

Comments / 19

Nancy Gordon
08-11

What about existing customers?Are we not wanted or appreciated?Where are our special deals with plans and devices.makes we want to "switch" away from Verizon.

Reply
12
John12
07-27

Add bigger plan, spend more money we give you perks. But if you've been with the company for awhile and live by yourself, they just keep upping the payments and no perks.

Reply
8
Larry Larry
08-10

I have been with Verizon for years they just robbed me never again they no longer care .

Reply
5
Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
GOBankingRates

8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores

With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
The Verge

Verizon’s new prepaid plans are cheaper — but not really

Yesterday, Verizon announced new prepaid phone plans with lower prices — but thanks to some clever shuffling of plan discounts, they’re not actually getting any cheaper. While the published prices on its unlimited and 15GB prepaid plans are indeed $5 lower, the company will no longer let you apply autopay and loyalty discounts — meaning the lowest price on each plan stays exactly the same.
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy