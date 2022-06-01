The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: June 2022

If you're on the hunt for the best Verizon deals, then you're in the right place. Whether you're brand new to the carrier or you've been a customer for years, the offers below can help you save big on smartphones, wireless plans, and even accessories. We've collected all of the best Verizon deals and paired them with simple explanations so you can stop stressing over the fine print.

Like most wireless carriers, you'll save the most money with Verizon if you're trading in an old device or switching from a competitor, but there are a few exceptions to this rule. These promotions aren't just for outdated devices either: we're talking about deals on top-of-the-line Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Google Pixel 6.

Verizon is one of the largest and most popular wireless providers around, and with their nationwide 5G network (included in all monthly plans), it shouldn't be too difficult to track down the best Verizon plan for you — so you can spend more time selecting your dream phone. With that said, let's head straight into the best Verizon deals of the month, starting with a few promotions that could get you a free phone if you play your cards right.

Free phones and BOGOs

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $700 FREE with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to pick up the flagship Google Pixel 6 , this deal might just give you the push you need. Buy the smartphone with an Unlimited plan then send Verizon an old device within 30 days, and you could get up to $700 in promo credits over 36 months. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with new line

Firmly planted at the top of our list is this Verizon deal that could get you a free Galaxy S20 FE when you add a new line with any Unlimited plan. Unlike many of the free phone deals from Verizon, this offer requires no trade-in, making it one of the simplest (and most enticing) deals of the bunch.

The S20 FE impressed us with its all-day battery life, beautiful 120Hz display, and solid 32MP front camera with 3x optical zoom. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

If you're trying to ditch an old phone, this Verizon deal may be perfect for you. The wireless carrier is currently offering up to $700 in promo credits over 36 months if you send in your old device and sign up for an Unlimited plan. That covers the entire cost of an S21 FE, a mid-tier phone with great battery life and a 6.4-inch, highly responsive 120Hz screen. View Deal

Verizon phone deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: $999.99 $199.99 with eligible trade-in and data plan

If you'd rather try something a bit more cutting-edge, you could still save up to $800 and get a seriously discounted Galaxy Z Flip3 if you send Verizon your old device. The exact amount of promo credits depends on the Unlimited plan you choose, so read the fine print carefully. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in

Similar to deals described above, Verizon is offering up to $800 in promo credits if you trade in your old device and sign up for an Unlimited plan when you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3. That drops the price down to around $1,000 for the 256GB version. Not too shabby for a device that we called the "best foldable phone ever made" in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review .

And don't forget that Verizon is also offering up to $200 if you switch over from a competing carrier. View Deal

Motorola Edge 5G UW: $5/month with any Unlimited plan and new line

The Motorola Edge impressed us with its beautiful AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, and reasonable price tag, and now you can save even more money by picking up the device through Verizon when adding a new line. This free phone phone is available when you sign up for any Unlimited plan, no strings attached. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

Another solid trade-in deal, if you send Verizon your old device when buying the S22 Ultra alongside an Unlimited plan, the wireless carrier will send you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months. That means you could end up paying just a little over $11/month for Samsung's newest flagship phone. View Deal

Verizon plan deals of the month

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

Students can save $25/month on select Unlimited plans

If you're a college student, you could save big on Unlimited plans at Verizon. Use the code UNiDAYS to confirm your eligibility (while providing proof of ongoing education) and get two lines on the Start Unlimited plan for just $95/month. That's an instant monthly saving of $25 that you could use on those overpriced textbooks. If you don't need two lines, you could use the same deal to save $10/month on a single line. View Deal

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Accessory deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $149.99 at Verizon

A while back, we said that Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro were among the "best wireless earbuds that you can buy right now", and now you can get a pair for yourself for 25% off at Verizon. Comfortable and discreet, these earbuds feature an IPX7 waterproof rating and Active Noise Cancellation with four ambient noise modes. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: $149.99 $119.99 at Verizon

This versatile fitness tracker boasts over 15 activity modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and up to four days of battery life. Verizon is currently dropping $30 off the retail price of the Versa 2, presenting a great opportunity to take your workout regimen to the next level. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.