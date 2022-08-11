ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: 08 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

If you're on the hunt for the best Verizon deals, you've come to the right place. One of the biggest wireless carriers in the world, Verizon offers loads of impressive deals and promotions on a regular basis, many of which could result in you getting a free phone, discounted monthly plan, or some other unexpected prize. Below you'll find the best Verizon offers of the month broken down into simple categories so you know exactly what you're getting and why.

These offers aren't just for outdated devices either: we're talking about deals on top-of-the-line Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Google Pixel 6. Verizon is known for its variety of great plans and massive 5G network, so it shouldn't be too difficult to track down the best Verizon plan for you — which means you can spend more time selecting your dream phone.

Naturally, you'll need to make some sort of change to your wireless service to take advantage of most of these deals. For example, if you're planning to switch from a competing carrier or add a new line, Verizon is going to treat you like royalty. Either way, let's dive into a few of the best deals that the carrier has on offer right now.

Free phones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLTa8_0evZ4s2K00

Google Pixel 6a: $499.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Google Pixel 6a isn't even out yet and Verizon is already giving them away for free. This brand new mid-range smartphone — set to be released on July 28th — comes with many of the features that make the standard Google Pixel 6 great, just with a lower price tag.

Right now, if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with a 6a preorder at no cost to you. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPkaR_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjDah_0evZ4s2K00

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to pick up the flagship Google Pixel 6 , this deal might just give you the push you need. Trade in an old or broken device and add a new line, and Verizon will give you up to $699.99 over 36 months, which just so happens to be the exact amount you need to purchase the 128GB version of the smartphone. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with new line

Firmly planted at the top of our list is this Verizon deal that could get you a free Galaxy S20 FE when you add a new line with any Unlimited plan. Unlike many of the free phone deals from Verizon, this offer requires no trade-in, making it one of the simplest (and most enticing) deals of the bunch.

The S20 FE impressed us with its all-day battery life, beautiful 120Hz display, and solid 32MP front camera with 3x optical zoom. View Deal

Verizon phone deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOmd9_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't come out until August 26th, but you can preorder the phone through Verizon today and be eligible to save up to $800 when you send them an old device. You'll also get a free memory upgrade to 512GB and an additional $200 when you switch from a competing carrier.

See our Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder guide for more deals like this. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHgQd_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

Just like the deal described above, preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Verizon and get up to $800 off when you trade in. You'll also get a free memory upgrade, which means you're getting the 256GB phone for the price of the 128GB version.

We also have a complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder guide if you want to see what else is available before the August 26th release date. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flMh5_0evZ4s2K00

Motorola Edge 5G UW: $5/month with any Unlimited plan and new line

The Motorola Edge impressed us with its beautiful AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, and reasonable price tag, and now you can save even more money by picking up the device through Verizon when adding a new line. This free phone phone is available when you sign up for any Unlimited plan, no strings attached. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzuyo_0evZ4s2K00

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

Another solid trade-in deal, if you send Verizon your old device when buying the S22 Ultra alongside an Unlimited plan, the wireless carrier will send you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months. That means you could end up paying just a little over $11/month for Samsung's newest flagship phone. View Deal

More Verizon deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0evZ4s2K00

Verizon's Back to School sale: Save big on accessories and tech

Verizon is discounting a ton of accessories, cases, devices and more, just in time to make your back-to-school shopping experience easier. There are a lot of surprising items included in the sale, like wireless earbuds and smartwatches, in addition to old Verizon standbys such as phone cases and chargers. View Deal

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcuNI_0evZ4s2K00

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 11

John12
20d ago

Add bigger plan, spend more money we give you perks. But if you've been with the company for awhile and live by yourself, they just keep upping the payments and no perks.

Reply
5
Nancy Gordon
5d ago

What about existing customers?Are we not wanted or appreciated?Where are our special deals with plans and devices.makes we want to "switch" away from Verizon.

Reply
3
Related
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Android Phones#Smart Phone#Unlimited#The Google Pixel
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Android Devices
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy