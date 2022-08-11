The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: 08 2022

If you're on the hunt for the best Verizon deals, you've come to the right place. One of the biggest wireless carriers in the world, Verizon offers loads of impressive deals and promotions on a regular basis, many of which could result in you getting a free phone, discounted monthly plan, or some other unexpected prize. Below you'll find the best Verizon offers of the month broken down into simple categories so you know exactly what you're getting and why.

These offers aren't just for outdated devices either: we're talking about deals on top-of-the-line Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Google Pixel 6. Verizon is known for its variety of great plans and massive 5G network, so it shouldn't be too difficult to track down the best Verizon plan for you — which means you can spend more time selecting your dream phone.

Naturally, you'll need to make some sort of change to your wireless service to take advantage of most of these deals. For example, if you're planning to switch from a competing carrier or add a new line, Verizon is going to treat you like royalty. Either way, let's dive into a few of the best deals that the carrier has on offer right now.

Free phones

Google Pixel 6a: $499.99 FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Google Pixel 6a isn't even out yet and Verizon is already giving them away for free. This brand new mid-range smartphone — set to be released on July 28th — comes with many of the features that make the standard Google Pixel 6 great, just with a lower price tag.

Right now, if you add a new line with an eligible Unlimited plan, Verizon will hook you up with a 6a preorder at no cost to you. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

This deal gives you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months if you pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 and send Verizon an eligible old or broken phone. $800 is enough to cover the full cost of an S22, or you can use that money to seriously discount an S22 Plus or S22 Ultra. Just make sure you add a new line with any Unlimited plan when checking out. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and any Unlimited plan

If you've been waiting for the right opportunity to pick up the flagship Google Pixel 6 , this deal might just give you the push you need. Trade in an old or broken device and add a new line, and Verizon will give you up to $699.99 over 36 months, which just so happens to be the exact amount you need to purchase the 128GB version of the smartphone. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 FREE with new line

Firmly planted at the top of our list is this Verizon deal that could get you a free Galaxy S20 FE when you add a new line with any Unlimited plan. Unlike many of the free phone deals from Verizon, this offer requires no trade-in, making it one of the simplest (and most enticing) deals of the bunch.

The S20 FE impressed us with its all-day battery life, beautiful 120Hz display, and solid 32MP front camera with 3x optical zoom. View Deal

Verizon phone deals of the month

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't come out until August 26th, but you can preorder the phone through Verizon today and be eligible to save up to $800 when you send them an old device. You'll also get a free memory upgrade to 512GB and an additional $200 when you switch from a competing carrier.

See our Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder guide for more deals like this. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

Just like the deal described above, preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Verizon and get up to $800 off when you trade in. You'll also get a free memory upgrade, which means you're getting the 256GB phone for the price of the 128GB version.

We also have a complete Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder guide if you want to see what else is available before the August 26th release date. View Deal

Motorola Edge 5G UW: $5/month with any Unlimited plan and new line

The Motorola Edge impressed us with its beautiful AMOLED display, long-lasting battery, and reasonable price tag, and now you can save even more money by picking up the device through Verizon when adding a new line. This free phone phone is available when you sign up for any Unlimited plan, no strings attached. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and new line

Another solid trade-in deal, if you send Verizon your old device when buying the S22 Ultra alongside an Unlimited plan, the wireless carrier will send you up to $800 in promo credits over 36 months. That means you could end up paying just a little over $11/month for Samsung's newest flagship phone. View Deal

More Verizon deals of the month

Verizon's Back to School sale: Save big on accessories and tech

Verizon is discounting a ton of accessories, cases, devices and more, just in time to make your back-to-school shopping experience easier. There are a lot of surprising items included in the sale, like wireless earbuds and smartwatches, in addition to old Verizon standbys such as phone cases and chargers. View Deal

Bring your own device and get $500 from Verizon

Do you want to hold on to your beloved smartphone when you switch carriers? Verizon is rewarding new customers with $500 if they bring their own device and switch from a competitor. All you need to do is confirm your device's compatibility and add a new line, and Verizon will send you an e-gift card within 8 weeks. View Deal

Get six months of the Disney Bundle for FREE with select Unlimited plans

The Disney Bundle is an entertainment package that comes with full access to the Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus streaming libraries. Although it's usually $13.99/month, if you sign up for Verizon's Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, you'll get six months of the Disney Bundle for totally free. View Deal

Even considering all of these deals, you might not be sold on Verizon. It's important to have all of the information when you switch carriers, so why not take a look at our list of the best cell phone plans so you can make sure you find one that's right for you.

