In a statement issued Wednesday, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed March 31 Transgender Visibility Day in the United States, calling on Americans to “join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating discrimination against all transgender, gender nonconforming, and non-binary people — and all people.” The post Trans Day of Visibility 2022: LGBTQ centers work to support trans and non-binary Pennsylvanians appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO