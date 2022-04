SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce honored Joe Turner with its 2022 Springfieldian of the Year. The announcement was the culmination of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. The Springfieldian is the Chamber’s most coveted honor, given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field, and dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

