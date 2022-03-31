ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babies Growing Up Too Fast? Check Out Grow-With-Baby Designs for Every Milestone

(BPT) - From outgrowing toys, gear, clothing and more, babies grow up too fast, and for parents it’s sometimes hard to keep up. Finding smart solutions for gear that adapts with babies as they get older is key. That’s why Skip Hop , the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a wide assortment of items designed to grow with babies at every milestone.

Skip Hop just introduced the Behind The Design series, a new 360 campaign featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of more of the brand’s innovative gear and toys.

Part of the series shows an inside look at the design process of the EON 4-in-1 High Chair — an innovative gear item with a modern aesthetic and grow-with-baby design. This high chair is a mealtime must-have with multiple options that can be used for years to come.

“Babies grow up so fast and a lot of their products have such a short lifespan, so we aim to make our designs adaptable to support growing children at multiple milestones,” said Ben Bearsch, Design Director at Skip Hop. “A high chair is a surprisingly complex piece of gear to design, and we needed to work as a team to solve a problem in order to create something that is adaptable.”

The Skip Hop EON 4-in-1 High Chair grows with little ones from baby to big kid in the following ways:

Mode One: High chair

Mode Two: Dining booster

Mode Three: Tableside booster

Mode Four: Big kid chair

For more information on the Behind The Design series, visit skiphop.com . While there, check out the brand’s must-have gear and toys, all at an incredible value.

Make EasterEggstra Special

(Family Features) Easter is about traditions, both old and new, as well as celebrating family and creating lifelong memories. Consider these egg dyeing tips to inspire simple moments of connection and creativity.
CELEBRATIONS
