Blue Origin launches 6-person crew into space

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

(NBC News) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin carried six more space tourists out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The fourth crewed spaceflight for Blue Origin lifted off its launch site in West Texas on Thursday.

The rocket carried the six on board into suborbital space, where they were able to experience zero-G conditions.

After the booster rocket separated from the capsule, it settle back down on the target to be reused.

And just ten minutes after liftoff, the capsule floated back down under three parachutes, raising a plume of dust on the desert floor as the six passengers returned to Earth and celebrated the ride.

The mission was called NS-20 in honor of the 20th flight of the new Shepard vehicle.

SNL star Pete Davidson was supposed to be on the flight, but canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Related
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter will keep flying on Mars through at least September

Ingenuity arrived on the red planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights, further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC Action News

Pete Davidson will no longer travel to space after Blue Origin reschedules flight

Comedian Pete Davidson will no longer take a trip to space, Blue Origin has confirmed. Earlier this week, the company announced that Davidson would be one of six crew members on its upcoming space tourism flight that was slated to launch on March 23. However, Blue Origin tweeted late Thursday that the flight had been postponed to March 29, and as a result, Davidson would not be able to fly.
NFL
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 moon megarocket rolls out to the launch pad today and you can watch it live

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — The first mission in NASA's Artemis moon program is set to roll out to the launch pad today (March 17). More than 50 years after NASA landed the first humans on the moon with Apollo 11, the agency is gearing up to launch its next human lunar missions as part of the Artemis program. And the program's first mission, Artemis 1, will take a big step toward launch today, when the mission's rocket and spacecraft will roll out to the launch pad.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

SpaceX completes production of its highly successful Crew Dragon capsules after it finishes the fourth spacecraft, allowing the Elon Musk-owned firm to focus on the fully-reusable Starship Mars rocket

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, two years after the firm flew humans to space for the first time. There are now four Crew Dragons in the SpaceX fleet, primarily aimed at taking astronauts to the International Space Station, and then returning them to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Blue Origin's 20th Mission to Space Blasts Off with Crew That Includes Company Rocket Architect

Blue Origin launched its 20th trip to space, and fourth crewed mission, on Thursday morning. The six person crew's New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One in West Texas just before 9 a.m CST. The company's 11-minute flights let ticket holders "travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," per Blue Origin's website.
NFL
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers And More

2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Space.com

NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-4 launch to April 20 due to busy space schedule

NASA and SpaceX are pushing the Crew-4 mission back one day because of a jam-packed launch schedule, officials announced today (March 31). The upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission is set to fly a crew of three NASA astronauts and one European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut to the International Space Station, where they will live and work in orbit around Earth. However, as Steve Stich, the manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program at the agency's Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Texas shared during a news conference today, the launch for Crew-4 has been moved from April 19 to April 20.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission – What You Need To Know

NASA and SpaceX once again are gearing up to launch astronauts on an American rocket and spacecraft to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 is the fourth crew rotation mission that will carry an international crew of four astronauts on a science expedition to the microgravity laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
