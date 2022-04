The winners of the 64th GrammyAward sare being unveiled tonight (Sunday 4 April). The ceremony is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with viewers able to tune in from home on CBS. Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.ABBA have been nominated for Record of the Year – the first time they have ever been nominated. See the winners marked for each category below as they’re announced through the night:Album of the YearJon...

MUSIC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO