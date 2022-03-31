Premier League to introduce 5 substitutions from next season

Eight games to go until we will crown a winner in Italy and discover who will prevail in this year's race for the Scudetto. Even at this late date, four clubs can potentially hope to be the champions and this last stint of fixtures will be more exciting than ever. AC Milan are still the leading candidate, but Inter Milan and Napoli are there nipping at their heels. We shouldn't underestimate Juventus as well. A win this weekend against Inter Milan and they have the chance to be back fully in the race. The European spots are still to be determined and the relegation battle is remains wide open with many clubs involved. And now let's go into the rankings.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO