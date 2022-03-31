ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit to vote on public safety sales tax

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu1kg_0evYmWDC00

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Voters in Lee’s Summit will head to the polls Tuesday to decide if the city should have a sales tax to help fund public safety.

Supporters want to increase the city’s sales tax by a half-cent. It would raise around $10 million a year.

If approved, the money will go to improving emergency services, including the police and fire departments in the city.

The city said it would use the funding to buy new equipment for training and improve response times. It would also allow the city to pay police officers and firefighters more.

Chiefs consider move to Kansas, president Mark Donovan says

Lee’s Summit currently does not charge a public safety sales tax. Other nearby cities, such as Blue Springs, Raytown and Independence, do have a tax that helps fund emergency responders.

With a starting tax rate at 7.8%, Lee’s Summit has one of the lowest sales tax rates in Jackson County. If the public safety sales tax passes, it would raise the tax rate to 8.35%. That compares to Kansas City, which has the highest. In special shopping districts in Kansas City, people may pay as much as 11.6% in sales tax.

If the issue passes, the additional sales tax would take effect Oct. 1.

The municipal election is Tuesday, April 5. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Raytown, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Donovan
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Public Safety
Orlando Business Journal

Mayor Jerry Demings: Lynx public bus fleet may double if proposed transportation sales tax hike gets approved

The proposed penny tax increase would go to voters this fall if approved by the county commission next month. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy