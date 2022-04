Rising heat, noise and air pollution, and dwindling green spaces—due to climate change and population growth, cities are facing more and more challenges. How can we tackle them? "A crucial factor is urban planning. The design and use of street space influences the residents' quality of life and has the potential to significantly improve urban climate," explains Empa researcher Sven Eggimann. In a new study, published in Nature Sustainability, he investigated which city layouts offer potential for implementing so-called Superblocks and where this principle could be applied.

