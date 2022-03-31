Giraffes at Zoosiana move into new digs, with front porch, sweeping views and a new family member

When I worked as a Security Officer full time, in addition to a radio job (because we radio folks sometimes need some extra income)--I used to have to do a patrol around the perimeter of the grounds for the business I was guarding. I worked the overnight shift-so it was always entertaining (my word for SCARY) to take the Security vehicle and scan the patrol tags at all these gates up in what we called "The North 40"--where there was seemingly no civilization and it was all wildlife, brush, and gates surrounded by trees. It was always a rush to get out of the vehicle, scan the tag on the gate, and get back in before anything roaming around out there could have you for a late-night snack :-). And you could see them--those eyes peering at you from inside the bushes along the gravel roads. When the headlights from the Ford Explorer we drove would hit the reflectors in those coyotes' eyes they'd shine back as if to say "Stand still for a minute so I can jump on you!"

ANIMALS ・ 16 DAYS AGO