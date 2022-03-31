ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Commission Unveils Plan for $412 Million in Federal Transportation Dollars

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon will spend $412 million in federal transportation funds on repaving highways, increasing safety on main roads, and bolstering highway projects that are currently under construction, the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) decided Wednesday. Environmental activists, who have been urging the commission to spend the money on carbon-reducing projects, argue the investments...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 3

Proud American Life
1d ago

no tolls, we here in Oregon payed for that road already.. I will refuse to use toll roads. and if business on other side fail.. so what. I refuse to toll. I would hope that you join me. why do we pay for things 5 times.. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

Reply
5
Jenny Tatro-Ayersman
1d ago

if they would fix and expand the roads that would decrease the time spent commuting and more directly effect lowering the emissions.

Reply
2
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Mysterious stuffed animal spill befouls morning commute on Oregon highway

A mysterious stuffed animal spill on Interstate 5 in Portland left some drivers, and transportation officials, scratching their heads Wednesday morning. About 300 of the stuffed toys — which included a Pooh Bear, a Minion and what appeared to be several My Little Ponies — were strewn across the interstate near the Burnside Bridge around 10:30 a.m., according to Don Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation.
PORTLAND, OR
Austin Monitor

Transportation Department reveals plans for federal infrastructure grant

Transportation Department Director Robert Spillar stopped by the City Council Mobility Committee meeting last Thursday to share how the department aspires to use the first round of funding from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law. The infrastructure law, passed last November, allocates money for national infrastructure investments to be released over...
AUSTIN, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Shop Imelda#Odot#Iija
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
