Oregon Commission Unveils Plan for $412 Million in Federal Transportation Dollars
Oregon will spend $412 million in federal transportation funds on repaving highways, increasing safety on main roads, and bolstering highway projects that are currently under construction, the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) decided Wednesday. Environmental activists, who have been urging the commission to spend the money on carbon-reducing projects, argue the investments...www.portlandmercury.com
Comments / 3