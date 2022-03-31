FOR THE RECORD

INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Blacksburg VA 1036 AM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022 Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Smyth-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax- Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury, Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Marion, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Appomattox, South Boston, and Keysville 1036 AM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022 ...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA... Winds will gust from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Humidity levels drop below 35 percent in the mountains and below 25 percent in the foothills and piedmont. These winds and low relative humidity values will create an increased fire danger this afternoon through around sunset. Wind speeds will decrease around sunset. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. Use caution with any potential ignition sources such as campfires and cigarettes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO