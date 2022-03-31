ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOR THE RECORD

By Virginia Business
Virginia Business
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoZone Inc. plans to build a $185.2 million warehouse and distribution center in New Kent County, creating 352 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in February. The 800,000-square-foot facility will serve as the auto parts company’s East Coast distribution operation. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone has more than 6,000 stores nationwide and...

