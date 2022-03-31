ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Bob Evans Restaurants - 3/31/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Bob Holtcamp, President & Chief Marketing Officer at Bob Evans Restaurants talks about Fueling...

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 1

Related
103.3 WKFR

Have You Dined At Any of These 7 Unique Michigan Restaurants?

Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?. A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox47News

Aurora Medi Spa - 4//1/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Geeter, Medical Aesthetician & Expert Cool Sculpting Tech at Aurora Medi Spa talks about everything we have been dying to know about this very popular service! For more information please visit AuroraMediSpa.com or call (517) 913-3296. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to open 12 new locations in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is planning to expand its food footprint in Metro Detroit in the coming years. The chicken restaurant, founded in Ohio back in 1966, announced last week that it recently entered into the “largest market development agreement in the history of the brand,” which includes an expansion of 12 new restaurants in the Detroit area over the next seven years, according to a release posted to QSR Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wet burritos, burgers, cold beer can be found at CC’s Classic Lounge

JACKSON, MI – You’ll find great burgers and classic bar food at CC’s Classic Lounge in Jackson. The historic lounge has been in the city since the 1940′s, under different names, including the Mercury Bar, The Polka Dot Bar and Kingston’s. Current owner Charlie Cummings bought the business in 2020 and changed the name to CC’s Classic Lounge after looking for a change of pace in his life, he said.
JACKSON, MI
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Here’s Your List for the Best Donuts in West Michigan

Homer Simpson says it best. There is nothing better than a good donut!. The website Lovefood.com recently released their list of the "Best Donut in Every State". Their selection for the state of Michigan was the blueberry fritter at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale. I know there are...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy