BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Live After Five community concert series is back for spring 2022. This concert series runs Fridays this spring, beginning this Friday, March 25th. Expect great music, lots of food and beverage vendors, and appearances from some of your favorite news personalities. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets but leave the tents at home. The even takes place at 238 North Blvd. #200 in Baton Rouge from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO