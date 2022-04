Did you ever have one of those days where nothing just seemed to go right? I mean, let's suppose you're sitting at home and you come up with a genius idea. Take your extended cab F250 and a thick chain and let's go hook it up to an ATM and see if we can't just drag that thing home. Then we'll break out the drills and the saws and see how much money we might find inside.

WEST RICHLAND, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO