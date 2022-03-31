Active citizens change the world

Whether you're a people person or not, there's no way you're going to make it to the top on your own. Climbing the ladder involves collaboration, the more the better. As millennials and Gen Z move away from traditional career paths, and more and more of us set ourselves up as entrepreneurs, collaboration only becomes more important. Yes, it's one thing to have an amazing idea, but there's no way you have all the skills in place to make that idea into the best reality it can be.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO