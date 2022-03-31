This Kalamazoo Bar Will Now Be Opening at 7 AM. Here’s Why

Taco Bell knew it had a hit on its hands after it launched a new menu item, nacho fries, in 2018. According to The Street, the dish is served with Mexican spices and a special nacho cheese sauce, and is notorious for making brief appearances at the fast food chain. The fries have always left Taco Bell fans divided, per Eater's Amy McCarthy, who wrote that while some customers cannot get enough of the dish, others despise its taste and don't enjoy the fries at all. McCarthy explained that the quality of the French fries is not particularly impressive, but what makes them irresistible is the fact that they never fail to serve up a huge dose of nostalgia.

