Dancers Delight

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message. The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!. Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with...
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
VENTURA, Calif.-Claddagh School of Irish Dancers saved some of their energy to dance in front of the Judges at Ventura's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday morning. And it appears those dancers inspired a young parade-goer to imitate them. She stole the show wearing a green wig and bright pink leggings. Perhaps she will be
The post Irish dancers inspire parade-goer to give it a go appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Olivia Payton has always had her sights set on the role of the Moses character in “EXODUS.”. “I wanted it because it is so challenging and the opportunity to push myself,” Payton said. “I like that it is challenging physically from a stamina standpoint and also emotionally. It’s a lot of dancing but I feel the whole ensemble does a lot of dancing as well.”
Vail Valley resident and CEO of Dance Ed Tips, Olivia Mode-Cater, launched a new web application for dancers in partnership with Dance Technologies this Tuesday, March 15. The SPOTlight application is designed to help dancers practice and gain real-time feedback on a variety of moves and progressions, using video and AI technology to pinpoint areas of improvement when executing different skills.
The 2022 Craft Biennial at the Fuller Craft Museum considered 862 works of art. In text that accompanies the exhibition, juror Kimberly Winkle noted that all of the submissions beautifully conveyed and captured the spirit of the maker while celebrating craft through material use and process.
Winkle, a furniture maker and an art...
ARNOLDS PARK -- On Monday, April 11, music fans in Siouxland will be able to take in tunes from hall-of-fame-worthy bands and raise funds for people in Ukraine. The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association is hosting a "Rock for Ukraine" event at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnolds Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on the aforementioned day. According to a press release, the Senders, the Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol will perform and tickets to see them are available online or at the door for a minimum donation of $10. Booths can be reserved, on a limited basis, for donations of $90 or more.
HENDERSON — At the age of 10, Varonica Mitchell displays a variety of talents that would be the envy of entertainers twice her age. On March 19, Varonica received the social media award at the K-Sound Praise Fest in Augusta, Georgia, for her online social media show "The VV Show."
Comments / 0