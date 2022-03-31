ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Student at Cardozo shot, maybe by peer

By Sophie Krichevsky, Associate Editor
qchron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Benjamin N. Cardozo High School student, 16, was shot in the arm at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway while walking home from school last Friday. According to a police source familiar with the case, the two people alleged to be involved in the incident...

www.qchron.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Student, Teacher Shot Outside Dorchester School

A high school student and a teacher were shot Tuesday outside a Dorchester school while preparing for a school event, according to Boston police. Police said the 17-year-old student and 31-year-old teacher were in a group of people in the parking lot at the TechBoston Academy on Peacevale Road when someone opened fire, hitting both victims. This happened around 5:40 p.m. as the group was preparing for a school event.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

NYPD: Man had woman in chokehold before raping her inside Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying find a man accused of raping a woman after he was caught on video grabbing her from behind and placing her in a chokehold.It happen inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx.The woman, 27, was unconscious from the chokehold when the man raped her, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with cuts to her nose and mouth.The suspect ran from the building, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland Gardens, NY
City
Bayside, NY
CBS New York

Man fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago."I'm surprised someone would...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Meng
Person
Benjamin N. Cardozo
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Prominent attorney stabbed to death in Queens office

NEW YORK -- A prominent immigration attorney was killed in Flushing, Queens on Monday.Police sources say the suspect was his client.CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with friends of the victim.Ai Wang brought flowers to lay at the office door of her friend of more than 30 years. Wang was among at least a dozen who turned out Monday afternoon after learning Li, 66, was stabbed to death. "We've become very good friends and he's such a nice man. He's a very, very nice man. He helped all of our friends," Wang said. Police said Li was stabbed in the neck and back at his...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Police Precinct#The 111th Precinct
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot point-blank in head outside Queens residence

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old Brooklyn man died after being shot at close range multiple times Saturday night, police said on Wednesday. The attack was caught on video released by the NYPD; it’s too graphic to show. Peter Panthier was walking with another man on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway around 8:10 p.m., […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month. The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.
LOUISIANA STATE
PIX11

Teen shot during argument in Queens: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with another person in Queens, the NYPD said. The shooting happened in Jackson Heights at Northern Boulevard and 89th Street near a playground around 3:30 p.m., police said. The teen got into an argument with another person and was shot in the […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy