Isaac Allen Duff

see also Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, stepping away from acting The "Die Hard" star will be "stepping away from the... Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. A source who knows the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO