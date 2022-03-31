Isaac Allen Duff

Willie Nelson's older sister Bobbie Nelson died peacefully Thursday morning in her Austin home surrounded by family. She was 91. Bobbie was a celebrate pianist, singer, and author who performed alongside her younger brother, music icon Willie Nelson, for more than 50 years as his band pianist. Over the years, beginning as an original member of Willie Nelson and the Family Band, Bobbie's piano prowess became a huge part of Willie's signature sound. The two shared a famously strong bond.
Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs, 81, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Foley Center. She was born March 2, 1941, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Worth and Marie Eldreth. She was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. She is survived...
