Unlike indoor plants—which you can provided tailored care for in the form of temperature control, water, and sunlight adjustments—outdoor varieties are more susceptible to their environment and, let's face it, neglect. This is especially true if they are placed in a particularly deep bed or far-off nook in your yard. Luckily, there are a few options that can withstand harsher conditions or a forgotten water cycle or two (or three). Ahead, discover some of the most hard-to-kill plants you can add to your garden.

