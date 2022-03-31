ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Unplug for the Weekend at this Off-Grid Tiny House in the Woods

By Kelsey Nistel
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The beauty of camping in Colorado's great outdoors, is getting the chance to take a break from the daily hustle and bustle and getting...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN

7K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

554K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Y-105FM

Could You Survive A Weekend In This Tiny, Famous Faribault Airbnb?

If you plan on renting out this Airbnb, make sure you bring someone you like (and can stand for at least 24 hours) because there is nowhere to hide. This famous Tiny House was featured on the TV show Tiny House Nation in 2015. The whole building is only 267 square feet. According to Rocket Mortgage, in 2019, the average square footage of a house was 2,301 square feet. That is quite the difference.
FARIBAULT, MN
WBKR

Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb Perfect For A Weekend Getaway To Nowhere

Tiny houses are quickly becoming the popular norm everywhere. This Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb is the perfect place for a quiet weekend getaway. If you love the simplicity of country life you will love this tiny house. Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I love to find cozy and unique Airbnb stays that are close enough to drive but far enough away we don't think about home LOL. I found one in Franklin, Kentucky which is just a little over an hour from the Tri-State area and it's under $75 a night.
KENTUCKY STATE
1230 ESPN

Bungalow Hideout Offers an Amazing Weekend in Colorado’s Canyon of the Ancients

If you love getting out into the amazing Colorado scenery, I'm recommending you to bookmark the Bungalow Hideout in the Canyon of the Ancients right now. Take the drive to Cortez, Colorado, and stay in this incredibly unique Airbnb rental that gives you access to private areas in and around the Canyon of the Ancients. This means during your stay that you will have access to trails and portions of the Canyon that others almost never get to see. Sign me up!
CORTEZ, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Centennial, CO
Centennial, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny House#In The Woods#Camping Sites#Quaky Flats
1230 ESPN

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
1230 ESPN

Look: 14 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Fort Collins

At the end of 2021, the average price for a single-family home in Fort Collins was in the mid $500K's. It doesn't seem like that long ago the average price was a couple hundred thousand bucks cheaper but those days are long gone, with the exception of a few spots that are still affordable as long as you're willing to downsize and perhaps do a little work on the place.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1230 ESPN

Alpaca My Bags: Check Out This Totally Unique Colorado Airbnb

Just 20 miles west of Glenwood Springs on Interstate 70 you will find the town of Silt, Colorado. Silt is home to a one-of-a-kind Airbnb that we're sure you are going to love. This Airbnb is located on a 54-acre farm with three bedrooms, five beds, two bathrooms, and can accommodate six guests. The accommodations have been recently updated in the 1,500 square foot home too. Did we also mention the alpacas?
SILT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

The 7 Colorado Fairs & Festivals You Had No Idea Existed

Much like the Costanza family's celebration of Festivus in Seinfeld, Colorado is no stranger to quirky fairs and festivals. I mean, Colorado State University students run around in their underwear every spring — is anyone really surprised?. The Centennial State is home to a number of bizarre events dedicated...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Are Stimulus Checks for Gas Coming to Colorado?

Gas prices are no joke right now, but there's a possibility of gas stimulus checks on the table for Coloradans. According to a press release from Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 has been introduced to legislation to help alleviate the pain we're feeling at the pump.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

100 Acre Colorado Ranch is the Perfect Getaway For Animals Lovers

You can stay on a 100-acre ranch in Colorado with horses, zebus, alpacas, and more. This western Colorado ranch is the perfect getaway for animal lovers. This family ranch has been up and running for over twenty years and according to their website they "are a family farm where family is at the heart of everything we do." It all started as a horse boarding facility and has since grown to be home sweet home for many other animals. There's also yoga, riding lessons, and a lot more offered here at this Airbnb.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

It’s Good Luck to See a Rare White Bison in Colorado

There are numerous bison herds throughout Colorado, and while it's always fascinating to witness these massive mammals in person, it's even cooler to come across a rare, white buffalo. Most of the bison we're used to seeing have thick brown or black coats, but occasionally, some are born with all-white...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy