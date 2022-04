This one feels like it certainly deserves a QUACK. On Thursday afternoon, Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team scored a massive recruiting win, landing the commitment of 5-star small forward Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, a player from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Cook, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, chose to come to Oregon over the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats. A chance to play in Eugene is important for Cook, who is a native of Portland, Oregon. At 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, Cook rates as the No. 2 SF in the...

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO