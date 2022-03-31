ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

By The Consultant Connection
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

DOING BUSINESS WITH THE CITY OF SEATTLE – NOW ONLINE!

WHEN: Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m.

NEXT SESSIONS: The first Friday of every month from 9 – 11 a.m.

WHAT: Is your firm interested in doing business with the City of Seattle? Do you want to learn more about how City purchasing and contracting works? Join us at for our “First Fridays” online Doing Business with the City of Seattle event to meet Purchasing and Contracting staff who are part of our purchasing, consultant contracting and construction/public works teams. We will hold three sessions at once so choose the one you’re interested in!

COST: Free to attend – no registration required – just drop in!

DETAILS:

  • Find out if the City of Seattle buys the type of product/service you offer
  • Learn about City bid processes for your product/service
  • See if there is a contract in place for those items, and if so, when will it be re-bid
  • Find out who you should market to
  • Get information about the Consultant Roster program and application process
  • Learn about the City’s Public Works contracting process
  • See how to access online plans and specifications for public works construction projects
  • Learn about opportunities through City Job Order Contracting
  • Hear about the City’s women- and minority-owned business (WMBE) resources

WHERE:

We’ll hold three meetings at once: purchasing goods and services, consultant contracting and construction/public works contracting. Choose the session that you’re interested in!

If you’re interested how the City PURCHASES GOODS AND SERVICES:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number (access code): 2487 669 7207

Meeting password: VBpYZ3uvJ43

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-206-207-1700,,1461152119## United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388,,1461152119## United States Toll

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSULTANT CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number (access code): 2492 426 8726

Meeting password: QawvHRAp362

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-206-207-1700,,1464341345## United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388,,1464341345## United States Toll

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

If you’re interested in how the City does CONSTRUCTION/PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACTING:

When it’s time, join your Webex meeting here.

Meeting number: 2487 546 9545

Meeting password: vfJGScVY735

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-206-207-1700,,1465908447## United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388,,1465908447## United States Toll

Join by phone

+1-206-207-1700 United States Toll (Seattle)

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington

1K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

191K+

Views

Related
News Talk KIT

Seattle, Not Yakima, Named City with the Ugliest Building

Do you think Yakima has ugly buildings? I, personally, wouldn't consider them ugly. Aged or antiquated, perhaps, but I don't think there are any ugly buildings in Yakima as much as most people think there are. The website Alot posted the ugliest building in each state. There are a few...
YAKIMA, WA
TechRadar

AWS is helping fund startups building greener cities

Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
ENVIRONMENT
KLAW 101

The Wait is Over! New City of Lawton Online Billing Portal is Now Open!

Last week we told you that the City of Lawton Utility Division was implementing the new software to allow new ways to access and pay your utility bill with the City of Lawton. On Saturday, we were informed that the new Self Service Portal is now open! This system will allow citizens will be able to pay their bills, sign up for the auto-draft, opt in for text and email alerts, etc.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doing Business#Consultant Roster
protocol.com

Why one tech CEO paid to fly his employees out to Mexico City for a week

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It sounds like yet another COVID wave is upon us with the BA.2 variant, and people are reporting lots of cases post-SXSW. I thought this thread was an interesting and thoughtful reflection of where we’re at. How do you feel about business travel in these times? Today: The state of business travel, the future of ed tech and how much more we’re all sleeping in the age of remote work.
LIFESTYLE
protocol.com

Here’s how the CEO of a public tech company spends his day

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: welcome to the Calendar series, the ethics of job-hopping, and what people expect from their workplaces. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) A day in the life of a public tech company's CEO. This is the first installment in Protocol's new Calendar...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
Austin Business Journal

When will tech giants return to their Austin offices? Some already have, others in coming weeks

As Covid-19 fears wane, many large technology companies are preparing to welcome employees back to the office in large numbers — or have already done so. That has big implications for everyone from real estate landlords to restaurant owners. Get the latest office occupancy stats in this story, and read about how major employers like Dell, Apple and Amazon are approaching the return.
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

Meta says employees no longer need Covid boosters to come to U.S. offices

Meta Platforms and Microsoft reopened their U.S. offices to employees this week. California-based Apple and Meta had insisted employees get booster shots, but they have not proven popular with the state's residents. Facebook parent Meta Platforms will stop insisting that employees have Covid booster shots in order to come to...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy