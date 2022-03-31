ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson appears to really want ILB Bobby Wagner to join him in Baltimore

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to multiple free agents as the 2022 offseason has moved along. Some of those players have ended up signing elsewhere, while others have decided to make Baltimore their next football home.

One big-name free agent that the Ravens are reportedly very much in play for is inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. The veteran was released by the Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago, and his suitors have apparently been narrowed down to Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. When a fan asked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson about if Wagner would become a member of the Baltimore organization on Twitter, the former University of Louisville star responded by tagging the All-Pro linebacker and tweeting out three emojis.

Jackson’s tweet on Thursday isn’t the first time that he’s tweeted about Wagner recently

Wagner would represent another key piece to Baltimore’s defensive puzzle, and would slot in next to fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The 10-year veteran has had an extremely decorated NFL career, highlighted by a Super Bowl championship, six All-Pro selections and much more.

The linebacker is highly respected around the league, and fits the mold of what the Ravens have looked for in the past when it comes to veteran free agents that are looking for new homes after being let go by another team. It’s still unclear at this point where Wagner will sign, but Jackson seemingly really wants the former Seahawk to join him in Baltimore.

