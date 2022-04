Traffic passes through both lanes of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, VA. Nearly every day Auora Gámez, 48, walks from her home in Falls Church, Virginia, to the Culmore Shopping Center just off Leesburg Pike. She says it takes about 15 minutes on foot to get to her job at a laundromat inside the strip mall. Although the walk is relatively short, each trip Gámez worries about her safety.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO