ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update on OT Ronnie Stanley

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCvyl_0evXn4vx00

The Baltimore Ravens played all but one game without All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley during the 2021 season due to the former Notre Dame star needing another surgery on his ankle from an injury he suffered in 2020. His absence was clearly felt on the Baltimore offensive line, as the unit struggled to play at a high level consistently over the course of the year.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media at the 2022 NFL owners meetings about numerous different topics. One of the questions he was asked was about Ronnie Stanley, the coach made clear that he wasn’t aware of a timeframe, but did say that the Pro Bowler is doing well.

Stanley tried to come back and play on his ankle in Week 1 of 2021 against the Las Vegas Radiers, but didn’t look like himself and struggled in multiple areas. He then missed a few weeks before subsequently opting for a second ankle surgery in hopes of being ready for 2022. Stanley is working hard to get back, and it’s the right approach for Baltimore to not hurry him along, instead letting things play out at the offensive tackle’s pace.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Notre Dame
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts free agent RB Marlon Mack to sign with Texans

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, first reported by Sarah Barshop of ESPN. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines entrenched in the backfield, it was no surprise that Mack hit free agency. After proving he could come back from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2020, Mack held a reserve role in the Colts backfield.
NFL
Daily Voice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Surprises Morgan State Students

"Our QBs are not the same." That's the impact Baltimore Raven Lamar Jackson had on Morgan State University students, after unexpectedly showing up on campus this week. The quarterback zipped around on a motorized scooter and took pictures with students. He even jumped behind the on-campus Chick-fil-A counter and started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBAL Radio

Ravens themed playground coming to Baltimore County

Baltimore County officials on Friday broke ground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills for a Baltimore Ravens-themed playground. A $500,000 contribution was made by the Ravens as part of the NFL Play 60 initiative. The mission of the NFL Play 60 campaign is to empower youths to be physically active and healthy by encouraging kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to its website.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers re-sign safety Karl Joseph to 1-year contract

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had re-signed safety Karl Joseph to a one-year contract. Joseph, a former first-round pick, joined the team last season. During the 2021 season, Joseph was only active for two games and only ended up playing 1.5 percent of the defensive snaps. Nevertheless, Joseph could see a significant increase in reps this season given the Steelers situation at safety.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy