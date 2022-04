Will Smith gave Hollywood exactly what it wanted to see from a Black actor winning the Best Actor Oscar this year. Provoked by all those who have been producing the Oscars and veterans who sat back and watched the jokes being developed about a Black man’s wife being disrespected in front of an international television camera, knowing the reaction that any honorable husband, father, brother or son might have seeing his wife, mother, daughter, girlfriend or any other Black woman humiliated — has been denied human dignity by the privileged class of creatives in Hollywood.

