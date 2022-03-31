ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Secret Food Pantry Today @ Bourbonnais Municipal Center

By MMP-RG
wivr1017.com
 18 hours ago

The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event in the Village of Bourbonnais from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at...

Related
Pleasanton Express

Drive-thru food pantry March 25

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton, 515 Zanderson Ave. (Hwy. 16) will distribute items from their food pantry this Friday, March 25. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.
JOURDANTON, TX
WFRV Local 5

Food pantries face higher costs; more clients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries. “We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program. Clare said she’s proud that […]
APPLETON, WI
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
Huron Daily Tribune

Barryton Mobile Food Pantry gets $2,000 from Ice Mountain

BARRYTON — The Barryton Mobile Food Pantry recently received a $2,000 donation from Ice Mountain to support their ongoing mission of feeding families in Mecosta, Osceola, Clare and Isabella counties. “This is just one of the many ways in which Ice Mountain continues to support and give back to...
BARRYTON, MI
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
Today's Transitions

A Walk A Day…

“My inspiration is outside in nature because I need that sunshine — or the clouds even,” Terri Weber says. After retiring almost two years ago, no matter what the weather forecast, you’ll find Terri walking 3 to 4 miles a day in the rain, snow, or high summertime humidity. When it’s below freezing, Terri will shorten her walks, but 10,000 steps a day is her minimum. She works hard to reach her goal walking first in her area and then adding another trek through a local park like The Parklands of Floyds Fork or Cherokee Park.
FITNESS
WLFI.com

Future of Fresh Market Food Pantry in question

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The future of a busy food pantry is in question with its lease set to end next year. Food Finders Food Bank wants to buy the building on Greenbush Street housing its Fresh Market. The asking price is $2.7 million, and a $500,000 grant from...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH
DeSoto Times Today

HeartLand Hands cuts ribbon on new food pantry building

There is a saying on the wall inside the HeartLand Hands food pantry facility. What started out as a small food pantry inside of the old Walmart building on StateLine Road feeding families on a budget of $200 a month, has today grown into the largest food pantry in DeSoto County, distributing $11.6 million in food annually to 600 families in need, while helping 29 other non-profits and over 30 food pantries in 40 different communities across the state.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KRDO

Deerfield Hills Community Center hosting drive-thru food pantry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Deerfield Hills Community Center will host a drive-through food pantry Friday, March 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free groceries will be offered, by appointment only. Residents can make an appointment for pick up by calling 719-385-5996. The community center is located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

